Connected Agriculture Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Connected Agriculture Market Growth Analysis with Opportunities For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The connected agriculture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $3.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing global population, demand for sustainable agriculture practices, government initiatives and subsidies, climate change and weather variability, globalization of agriculture markets, improving connectivity infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Connected Agriculture Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The connected agriculture global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on soil health monitoring, efforts to bridge the digital divide, focus on yield optimization, environmental conservation initiatives, smart irrigation systems. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of iot technologies, precision farming practices, use of drones and uavs, smart irrigation systems, farm management software, emergence of agri-tech startups, telematics in equipment monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Connected Agriculture Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Connected Agriculture Market

Increasing demand for crops is expected to propel the growth of the connected agriculture market going forward. Crops, in agriculture, refer to a plant or plant product that can be widely cultivated and harvested for income or dietary needs. Connected agriculture helps boost crop yields from existing land by tracking, evaluating, controlling, and ultimately enhancing crucial agricultural processes at all points in the farming cycle.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Connected Agriculture Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Vodafone plc, Microsoft Corporation, American Telephone and Telegraph Inc., Deere & Company, Iteris Inc., Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming Corp., SWIIM System Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hexagon AB, Raven Industries Inc., Topcon Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Agribotix LLC, CropX Inc., Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., The Climate Corporation, TerrAvion Inc., Descartes Labs Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., Sentera Inc., Absolute Agronomy LLC, AgNext Technologies Private Limited, DeHaat, Cropin Technology Solutions, RML AgTech Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Connected Agriculture Market Size ?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the connected agriculture market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Platforms, Services

2) By Platform: Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management

3) By Application: Farm Planning And Management, Smart Logistics, Agriculture Finance, Smart Irrigation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Connected Agriculture Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the connected agriculture global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Connected Agriculture Market Definition

Connected agriculture refers to the use of digital technologies and the Internet in agriculture, and it is software that aids in setting up, controlling, and keeping track of Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets used in farming operations. Connected agriculture is used for the coordination of the many automated processes as well as the collection of all farm data, which is then analyzed by a centralized system to alert the farmer to potential threats or just for guidance.

Connected Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global connected agriculture market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Connected Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected agriculture market size, connected agriculture market drivers and trends, connected agriculture market major players, connected agriculture competitors' revenues, connected agriculture market positioning, and connected agriculture market growth across geographies. The connected agriculture global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-global-market-report

Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-global-market-report

Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-sensor-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

The connected agriculture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $3.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing global population, demand for sustainable agriculture practices, government initiatives and subsidies, climate change and weather variability, globalization of agriculture markets, improving connectivity infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Connected Agriculture Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The connected agriculture global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on soil health monitoring, efforts to bridge the digital divide, focus on yield optimization, environmental conservation initiatives, smart irrigation systems. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of iot technologies, precision farming practices, use of drones and uavs, smart irrigation systems, farm management software, emergence of agri-tech startups, telematics in equipment monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Connected Agriculture Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Connected Agriculture Market

Increasing demand for crops is expected to propel the growth of the connected agriculture market going forward. Crops, in agriculture, refer to a plant or plant product that can be widely cultivated and harvested for income or dietary needs. Connected agriculture helps boost crop yields from existing land by tracking, evaluating, controlling, and ultimately enhancing crucial agricultural processes at all points in the farming cycle.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Connected Agriculture Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Vodafone plc, Microsoft Corporation, American Telephone and Telegraph Inc., Deere & Company, Iteris Inc., Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming Corp., SWIIM System Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hexagon AB, Raven Industries Inc., Topcon Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Agribotix LLC, CropX Inc., Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., The Climate Corporation, TerrAvion Inc., Descartes Labs Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., Sentera Inc., Absolute Agronomy LLC, AgNext Technologies Private Limited, DeHaat, Cropin Technology Solutions, RML AgTech Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Connected Agriculture Market Size?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the connected agriculture market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Connected Agriculture Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Platforms, Services

2) By Platform: Device Management, Application Enablement, Connectivity Management

3) By Application: Farm Planning And Management, Smart Logistics, Agriculture Finance, Smart Irrigation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Connected Agriculture Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the connected agriculture global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Connected Agriculture Market Definition

Connected agriculture refers to the use of digital technologies and the Internet in agriculture, and it is software that aids in setting up, controlling, and keeping track of Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets used in farming operations. Connected agriculture is used for the coordination of the many automated processes as well as the collection of all farm data, which is then analyzed by a centralized system to alert the farmer to potential threats or just for guidance.

Connected Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global connected agriculture market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Connected Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected agriculture market size, connected agriculture market drivers and trends, connected agriculture market major players, connected agriculture competitors' revenues, connected agriculture market positioning, and connected agriculture market growth across geographies. The connected agriculture global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-global-market-report

Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-global-market-report

Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2024

report/agriculture-sensor-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.