TTEC Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on
Wednesday, November 6,
2024,
when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at
8:30
a.m. ET
on
Thursday, November 7,
2024.
You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at
ABOUT TTEC
. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.
TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's approximately 54,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at
