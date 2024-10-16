SCO Summit In Pakistan: Leaders Advocate For“New Type Of International Relations”

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in Islamabad on 15-16 October 2024, reaffirming their commitment to cooperation in various fields while expressing concerns over global challenges, including protectionist trade measures and unilateral sanctions.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, attended by prime ministers and high-level officials from the eight member states, was chaired by Prime of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The heads of delegations expressed support for China as the current chair of the organisation for 2024-2025 and commended Kazakhstan for its chairmanship in 2023-2024.

They advocated for respecting the right of people to choose their development path, emphasising the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and non-use of force or threat of use of force.

The heads of delegations reaffirmed their support for the SCO initiative“On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development” and proposed a resolution on this topic to be adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

They stressed the importance of building a“new type of international relations” based on mutual respect, justice, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and advocated for a“community of common destiny of mankind”, promoting the idea of“One Earth. One Family. One Future”.

The heads of delegations also highlighted the need to address global economic challenges, including protectionist measures, unilateral sanctions, and trade restrictions, which they deemed contrary to World Trade Organization rules and regulations. They called for strengthening the WTO and promoting a non-discriminatory, open, equitable, inclusive, and transparent multilateral trading system.

They reiterated their support for China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative and noted ongoing work on joint implementation, including efforts to bridge the Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR. They also proposed the creation of a Greater Eurasian Partnership, involving the SCO, Eurasian Economic Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and other interested states and multilateral associations.

The heads of delegations stressed the importance of using the potential of the region to create a space of broad, open, mutually beneficial, and equal interaction within the SCO region, in accordance with international law, mutual respect, and consideration of national interests.

They outlined plans to pursue sustainable and inclusive economic growth of member states, optimising the region's potential in areas such as green development, digital economy, trade, e-commerce, finance and banking, investment, high technology, start-ups and innovation, poverty alleviation, healthcare, agriculture, industry, transport, logistics connectivity, energy, communications, science and technology, environment and climate change.

The heads of delegations underscored the need to implement the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO member states, urging coordinated efforts to implement respective action plans.

They highlighted the need to effectively utilise the digital economy and scientific and technological innovations to give a new impetus to economic development and progress in the SCO space, enhancing the competitiveness of the region's economy and potential.

The heads of delegations stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of information security and advocated for exploring the creation of a mechanism for cross-border data exchange, taking into account national legislation. They also promoted the introduction of digital technologies in the economic and social spheres, development of e-government, electronic payment systems, e-commerce, and other areas of digital business.

They emphasised the importance of regular meetings of the Special Working Group on Electronic Commerce and proposed convening the next meeting in China in the first quarter of 2025.

The heads of delegations also noted the role of standardisation tools in trade facilitation and called for promoting mutually beneficial and equal interaction between the SCO member states, as well as the exchange of experience in these areas.

They highlighted the positive dynamics in the development of customs cooperation, particularly projects aimed at simplifying, securing, and strengthening logistics chains in the SCO space, improving customs control and suppressing smuggling channels.

Recognizing the importance of the work of the Meeting of Industry Ministers of the SCO Member States, the heads of delegations noted proposals to hold the next meeting in 2025. They believed that supporting creative industries would stimulate the competitiveness of economies and industrialisation, leading to the expansion of labour markets, a reduction in unemployment, and sustainable growth in the SCO member states.

They advocated for the elaboration of a proposal to create a Data Bank of investment projects in the field of industry of the SCO Member states and the adoption of regulations on the organisation of congress and exhibition events under the auspices of the Meeting of Industry Ministers of the SCO member states.

The heads of delegations noted the positive experience of the SCO's participation as a partner organisation of the INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition and proposed establishing an exchange of experience on the implementation of national industrial policy, digital platforms, production technologies, and standardisation in the field of IT solutions.

They emphasised the importance of developing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, stressing the need to continue practical interaction under the Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting SCO Cooperation in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Heads of Delegations, stressing the importance of promoting a common vision of the energy future, noted the results of the Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the SCO Member States. They emphasised the need to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, including developing cross-border energy infrastructure and strengthening energy security. They instructed the acceleration of the development of a“roadmap” for the implementation of the Strategy for the Development of Energy Cooperation of the SCO Member States for the period up to 2030.

The heads of delegations proposed preparing a comprehensive plan to stimulate investment and attract technologies in renewable energy. They also stressed the importance of developing a full-scale dialogue on energy issues, practical cooperation among energy producers, transit countries, and energy consumers.

They welcomed the outcomes of the first Meeting of the heads of Ministries and Departments of the SCO Member states in the field of antitrust policy, which contributed to strengthening cooperation in the field of antitrust regulation and combating unfair competition to create a fair international economic and trade environment.

The Heads of Delegations noted the need to improve the mechanism of external audit of the Organisation by involving the supreme audit institutions of the SCO Member States. They instructed the heads of the Supreme Audit Institutions to consider this issue at the next relevant meeting.

They welcomed the establishment of the SCO Investors Association and instructed the authorised bodies of the SCO Member States to take measures to establish the practical work of this cooperation mechanism. They noted the results of the meeting of the Special Working Group on Investment Promotion of the SCO Member States and proposed developing a set of measures to stimulate mutual investments.

The heads of delegations expressed confidence that the activities of these mechanisms would give a new impetus to cooperation within the SCO in the investment sphere.

Pursuant to the SCO CHS Decision of 4 July 2024 on the mechanisms of financial support for project activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the heads of delegations instructed the authorised Ministries and Departments of the Member States to intensify consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank, the SCO Development Fund (Special Account) and, in the format of the interested parties, the SCO Investment Fund.

The heads of delegations of the interested SCO member states reaffirmed the need for consistent implementation of the Road Map of the SCO Member States on gradual increase in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements.

They highlighted proposals for the establishment of an independent settlement-clearing mechanism, as well as for the convergence of payment systems by interested member states.

The heads of delegations, stressing the important role of the SCO Business Council (BC) in the development of cooperation between the business communities of the SCO member states, noted the results of the meeting of the SCO BC Board and the SCO Business Forum.

They noted the efforts of the SCO Interbank Association (IBA) in studying best practices for implementing ESG-financing between SCO IBA member banks and the introduction of financial innovations to promote sustainable and balanced growth of national economies. They also noted the intention of the Government of Iran to join the work of the SCO IBA.

The heads of delegations considered the contribution of the BC and IBA to practical cooperation in the interests of sustainable socio-economic development in the SCO space to be important.

They noted the work of the Consortium of SCO Economic Think Tanks, including the preparation of a report on the topic“Improving Trade and Technological Cooperation between the SCO Member States: proposals and Further Actions”. They welcomed the accession of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies to the Consortium.

The heads of delegations, reaffirming the special role of the development of interregional cooperation, noted the results of the Forum of the Heads of SCO Regions. They considered the activities of these formats important for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the SCO Member States, studying the state, and assessing the prospects of multilateral interaction within the framework of the Organisation.

They noted the importance of building multilateral cooperation in the field of official statistics for the introduction of best statistical practices and methodological developments to provide the Member states with official statistical information within the framework of priority directions of trade and economic cooperation.

The heads of delegations confirmed that the member states, sharing the international community's desire to strengthen interconnectivity, welcome initiatives of the SCO countries in the transport sphere aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation on a fair and balanced basis in accordance with international law, the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

They advocated for further implementation of the Concept of Cooperation of the SCO Member States on the Development of Interconnectivity and Creation of Efficient Transport Corridors.

The heads of delegations noted the results of the Meeting of the Transport Ministers of the SCO Member States.

They spoke in favour of the active implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on Establishing Favourable Conditions for International Road Transport, including regular meetings of the relevant Joint Commission. They also welcomed the holding of an international, regional conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the above-mentioned intergovernmental agreement.

They instructed relevant ministries and departments to take measures to implement previously adopted conceptual documents in the areas of decarbonisation of transport, digital transformation and innovative technologies, and development of ports and logistics centres.

The Heads of Delegation stressed the need for further development of cooperation in the field of railway transport and welcomed the holding of the Meeting of the Heads of Railway Administrations (Railways) of the SCO Member States in Moscow on 27-29 November 2024.

They advocated for the use of innovations and the latest technologies, including digital ones, in multimodal transportation in the railway industry.

The Heads of Delegation emphasised the importance of taking measures to develop port, logistics and railway infrastructure, scientific and technological innovations, the development of multi- and intermodal transport, modern logistics centres and human resources, digitalisation, and ensuring safety, including environmental initiatives, in railway transport. They called for active, practical cooperation within the framework of the adopted Concept of Cooperation of the SCO Member states in the field of development of ports and logistics centres.

The Heads of Delegations spoke in favour of increasing cooperation in the field of environmental protection, including biodiversity conservation and waste management. They instructed the authorised agencies to take measures for effective implementation of the Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States on effective waste management, the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of environmental protection and the Program on development of cooperation between the SCO Member States in the field of protected areas and eco-tourism. The Heads of Delegations highly appreciated the holding of environmental actions and events within the framework of the SCO Year of Ecology in 2024.

The heads of delegations noted the importance of implementing the UN General Assembly resolutions on“Sustainable Mountain Development” on declaring 2023-2027 as the“Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions”, as well as the annual celebration of World Glacier Day on March 21 and the establishment of a trust fund to support glacier conservation activities.

The Heads of Delegation noted the results of the Meeting of the Heads of Ministries and Departments of the SCO Member states responsible for Environmental Protection and called for the consistent implementation of the Program for the Creation of a Platform for the Exchange of Information in the Field of Environmental Protection, as well as the Joint Approaches of the SCO Member States to Address Environmental Issues and the Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of The SCO Green Belt Program for 2024-2026 and the Plan for the Implementation of the Concept of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in the Field of Environmental Protection for 2025-2027.

The Heads of Delegations, reaffirming the commitment of the SCO Member States to cooperate on climate change and overcome its negative consequences through the exchange of experience and the study of best practices, instructed the relevant ministries and departments to accelerate the establishment of the activities of the Special Working Group on Climate Change, including the adoption of the relevant Regulation. They noted proposals for the development of a draft agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of climate change, as well as on the creation of the SCO Database on Innovative Environmental Technologies.

They are in favour of developing a dialogue with relevant international institutions to attract investment and finance joint projects and programs in the field of environmental protection, the introduction of new environmentally friendly technologies, and increasing the share of the“green” economy.

The heads of delegations also noted the results of the SCO Forum on Green Development.

The heads of delegations, noting the increasing risks of natural disasters, spoke in favour of further deepening cooperation between emergency agencies, including in the field of space monitoring of natural disaster risks, the exchange of operational information and best practices, the holding of seminars and practical exercises for timely response to emergencies, including ensuring safety during emergency rescue operations.

They reaffirmed their intention to ensure the implementation of the Action Plan for 2023-2025 on the implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on Cooperation in Providing Assistance in Emergency Response.

The heads of delegations spoke in favour of increasing cooperation of the Member States in the prevention and treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases, ensuring sanitary and epidemiological well-being, digitalization of healthcare systems, ensuring access to high-quality medicines, and development of medical tourism in the SCO region. In the context of the results of the SCO Health Ministers Meeting, they instructed the relevant Ministries and Departments to ensure the implementation of the adopted Plan of Basic Measures for the Development of SCO Health Cooperation for 2025-2027, as well as to accelerate the consideration of the proposal to establish the SCO Medical Association in the format of interested states.

The heads of delegations noted the results of the Meeting of the Expert Working Group of the SCO Member States on Traditional Medicine and the SCO International Medical Congress.

The Heads of Delegations emphasised that in order to ensure sanitary and epidemiological well-being and improve the preparedness of the Member States to counter epidemics of infectious diseases, it is necessary to achieve reliable access to basic sanitation and hygiene services for all. They noted the proposal to hold the next Meeting of the Heads of Services of the SCO Member States responsible for ensuring sanitary and epidemiological well-being on December 12th, 2024, in St. Petersburg, including considering the implementation of the Statement of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States on Ensuring Safe Drinking Water and Sanitation, as well as the preparation for the draft Agreement on Cooperation of the SCO Member States in Combating Plague.

The heads of delegations noted the importance of developing further cooperation in overcoming poverty and increasing the well-being of the population within the framework of the activities of the Special Working Group (SWG) of the SCO Member States on poverty reduction issues. The work of the SCO Member States in this area contributes to the formation of a lifestyle aimed at achieving the relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals, and also helps to disseminate the experience of best programs and practices among the SCO Member States. They noted the results of the meeting of the SWG and the thematic expert meeting, as well as the proposal to develop a programme of cooperation among the SCO Member States on poverty reduction.

The Heads of Delegation noted the results of the Meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the SCO Member States, including the approval of the Programme for the Development of Cooperation in Breeding and Seed Production of Agricultural Crops between the SCO Member States. They called for further strengthening cooperation in order to increase mutual trade in agricultural products and expand the areas of interaction between the Member States on the basis of previously adopted documents and solutions in the field of agriculture and food security.

The Heads of Delegation reaffirmed the need for action to strengthen global food security and improve nutrition and encourage efforts to develop cooperation in research on climate-resilient and nutritious cereal crops, including millet, rice, wheat, maize, and other traditional crops.

The Heads of Delegation noted the proposal for the participation of the SCO Member States in the Belagro International Agricultural Exhibition.

The heads of delegations stressed the unwavering commitment of the Member States to respect and preserve traditional values and cultural and civilizational diversity, as well as the need to further deepen cooperation in the humanitarian field by introducing new formats of interaction in education, culture, tourism, and sports. They noted the importance of strengthening the global dialogue between religions and cultures, including within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The heads of delegations noted the results of the Meeting of Heads of Ministries and Departments responsible for the development of physical culture and sports in the SCO Member States, as well as the need to accelerate the consideration of the initiatives to establish the Association of SCO Sports Organisations, establish a Working Group on Physical Culture and Sports and hold the SCO Sports Games.

They noted the proposal to hold the“Silk Road” mini-football tournament for the SCO Member States Cup in futsal on December 9-18, 2024 in Tehran.

The heads of delegations, noting the results of the Meeting of the Heads of Tourism Administrations of the SCO Member States, spoke in favour of the consistent implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Tourism and the SCO Joint Plan of Action in the Field of Tourism for the period 2024-2025.

The heads of delegations stressed the positive contribution of the annual SCO marathon in Kunming (People's Republic of China) and Issyk-Kul region (Kyrgyz Republic) to the development of sports cooperation within the SCO.

The Heads of Delegations attach great importance to holding sports events and competitions with the participation of SCO Member States, SCO Observer States and SCO Dialogue Partners to strengthen sports ties between the countries, as well as the development of Olympic, non-Olympic, and Paralympic and national sports.

Recognizing the unique role of physical culture and sport in strengthening solidarity and peace, The Heads of Delegations stressed that the SCO Member States will promote the development of international sports cooperation on an equal and depoliticized basis, oppose discrimination against athletes on any grounds, including nationality, language, political and other beliefs, national or social origin.

The heads of delegations, advocating the development of cooperation in the field of youth policy, noted the role of the SCO Youth Council in strengthening cooperation between youth organisations and young leaders, including the results of the SCO Business Incubator event.

The Heads of Delegations noted the results of the Meeting of the Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology of the SCO Member States, at which it was agreed to give priority to the formation and implementation of mutually interested programs and projects in the field of scientific and technical cooperation, improving the legal framework and intensifying scientific and technical cooperation of the SCO Member States. The Heads of Delegation highlighted the need to intensify interaction within the framework of the Action Plan on Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the SCO Member States on priority areas.

The Heads of Delegations believe that in the context of globalisation, startups and innovations play a key role in increasing the competitiveness of states, and in these regards noted the results of the meeting of the Special Working Group on Startups and Innovations and the 4th SCO Startup Forum.

The Heads of Delegations welcomed the joint efforts of the SCO Member States to conduct a pilot selection for the joint research and innovation projects within the SCO, as well as the adoption of a roadmap for the implementation of the Cooperation Programme of the SCO Member States for the Development of Artificial Intelligence.

The Heads of Delegations noted the results of the Meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the SCO Member States and emphasised the importance of further developing cultural cooperation to strengthen friendship and good-neighbourly relations. They stressed the prospects for cooperation in the field of culture and noted the proposal to draw up a Calendar of Cultural Exchanges of the SCO Member States.

The Heads of Delegations spoke in favour of further active implementation of the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on Cooperation in the Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites, including in order to counter the smuggling of cultural property.

The Heads of Delegations highly appreciated the events within the framework of the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO in 2023-2024 in Almaty. They believe that the announcement of the city of Qingdao as the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO for the period 2024-2025 will also contribute to unlocking the tourism potential of the region and further strengthening cooperation in the field of culture.

The Heads of Delegation noted the results of the Meeting of the Ministers of Education of the SCO Member States, at which priority was given to building up cooperation within the SCO University, the development of cooperation in the field of academic exchanges, joint scientific work, the organisation of vocational education, language training, enhancing youth interaction, as well as digitalisation in the field of education in the SCO interested Member States.

The heads of delegations emphasise that people-to-people diplomacy contributes to strengthening mutual understanding and cultural and humanitarian ties within the SCO. They noted the contribution of the Chinese Committee for Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the Center for People-to-People Diplomacy of the SCO in Uzbekistan, the Center for Cultural and Integration of the SCO in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Center for Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO in the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Center for People-to-People Diplomacy of the SCO in the Russian Federation to the development of humanitarian cooperation within the Organisation.

The Heads of Delegation approved the Report of the SCO Secretariat on the Events and Meetings held within the framework of the Implementation of the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO Member States and the SCO budget for 2025.

Decisions were made on a number of issues related to the financial and organisational activities of the SCO Permanent Bodies, taking into account the accession of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Heads of Delegation expressed their gratitude to Pakistan for the successful organisation of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States, which was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States will be held in 2025 in the Russian Federation.



