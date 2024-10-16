New ADU Resource Center Of San Mateo County Supports Homeowners And Jurisdictions In Accessory Dwelling Unit Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADU Resource Center of San Mateo County launched today at to help and jurisdictions build more Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and accelerate development in the county. The center provides tools, educational materials and expert staff to streamline ADU development.

The nonprofit center is funded by San Mateo County jurisdictions and local foundations who are committed to increasing ADU production and affordability. Administrative support is provided by Community Planning Collaborative , a national leader in housing policy and ADU resources.

Momentum is building in California and nationally for ADUs. California has passed sweeping new laws since 2017 to streamline permitting of ADUs, which accounted for one in five new homes in California in 2023. In San Mateo County, the goal of the local jurisdictions is to cumulatively produce over 4,500 new ADUs during the 2023-2031 housing cycle.

The center will be led by Director Anna Alekseyeva, who brings extensive experience in community development and strategy. "I'm excited to guide the center's efforts to support jurisdictions in increasing ADU production and to smooth the ADU journey for homeowners," said Alekseyeva. "By offering a suite of specialized ADU services to both city staff and homeowners, we aim to get more ADUs built and create diverse housing opportunities in existing neighborhoods."

The ADU Resource Center will offer a range of tools and services to homeowners and member jurisdictions, including a comprehensive multilingual website, free ADU guidebook and information about local rules. A gallery of ADU floorplans will enable residents to browse ADU plans for inspiration and connect with designers, and an ADU calculator will help residents create ADU project budgets. The center will also work with local governments to promote ADU policy best practices and focus on increasing the production of affordable ADUs through a specialized program developed during the first year of operation.

Zachary Dahl, Community Development Director with the City of San Mateo, said, "The ADU Resource Center is an investment that will support increased ADU production in the city, enhance countywide collaboration on ADU code and policy best practices, and support homeowners looking to invest in their property and add critically needed housing units."

For more information, visit .

