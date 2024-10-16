Gen.G Foundation Expands Program For U.S. Students To Study Abroad Practicum In Its Korean HQ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scholarship applications are also now open as part of Gen.G's $1 million pledge over ten years to support college students in need

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G today announced the next phase of its Gen.G Foundation with the official launch of its scholarships for the Gen.G Practicum Abroad program. This program offers students a three-week experience at Gen.G headquarters in Seoul, South Korea in Spring and Summer 2025.

It includes custom esports programming, mentorship by professionals, special lectures, industry lunch and learns, and professional networking, while immersing in Korean culture. It also includes local travel and accommodations. Applications for the Spring and Summer programs will open at on November 15th, 2025.

"Education is a key pillar to our business," said Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur.

The Gen.G Practicum Abroad program offers students a three-week experience at the Gen.G headquarters in Seoul, South Korea in Spring and Summer 2025. It includes custom esports programming, mentorship by industry professionals, special lectures, industry lunch and learns, and professional networking, while immersing in Korean culture.

In addition, the Gen.G Foundation will continue to offer scholarships primarily focusing on women, people of color and low-income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation, which also apply for the Practicum Abroad program. Students can submit their credentials here

by November 6, 2024. Scholarship recipients will have access to monthly programs including networking game nights, career lectures such as resume workshops, and join the cohort of Foundation winner alumni in the Tigernation Discord for networking and mentoring, along with resume and LinkedIn reviews, mock interviews and networking calls with Gen.G employees and industry veterans.

The scholarships and study abroad program are part of Gen.G's $1 million pledge over the next ten years to advance the importance of education in the esports and gaming industry.

"Education is a key pillar to our business, so it's extremely gratifying that we are so committed to awarding scholarships and expanding our program to bring students to Korea to access our resources at our new Gen.G Global Academy facility," said Arnold Hur, CEO for Gen.G. "Since 2020, we have seen firsthand the impact of the Gen.G Foundation has had on our students by enhancing their opportunities to pursue their professional goals."

To date, the Gen.G Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 40 students across the United States. For more information on the scholarship and the Gen.G Foundation, please visit .

