Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Schools, Colleges And Govt Offices Will Remain Close In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Valmiki Jayanti-the birth anniversary of the legendary poet Maharshi Valmiki -will be celebrated across several states on Thursday, October 17. Maharshi Valmiki, also known as Adi Kavi, was the author of the Ramayana , one of the most significant epics in Hinduism besides Geeta.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, several state have announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and offices on Thursday.

| J&K: Omar counters BJP in Jammu by appointing Surinder Choudhary as his deputy

According to reports, schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday. The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has announced that Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 17, 2024. Several other states like Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have also announced a public holiday on the occasion to commemorate the contributions made by the legendary poet to the society.

The holiday is intended to allow people to participate in the celebrations and remember Valmiki's contributions to Indian culture and literature. Various events and processions are expected to take place in these states to honour his legacy.

| US Presidential Elections 2024 Live: Trump calls himself the 'father of IVF'

According to some ancient legends, Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family. He became a thief for his livelihood. Once, he met the great sage Narada and discussed his duties with him. Moved by Narada's words, Agni Sharma began to perform . He was so engrossed in his penance that huge anthills formed around him. After years of meditation, a divine voice declared his penance successful and bestowed the new name Valmiki, meaning“born out of anthills.”

On this day, which is also known as Pragat Diwas, devotees of the Valmiki sect worship Valmiki Rishi as a form of God, perform Shobha Yatras, or processions, while singing devotional hymns and bhajans, feed the poor, and light diyas.