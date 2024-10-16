Sajad Lone Urges Omar Abdullah To Bring Resolution Condemning Article 370 Abrogation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo of Sajad Lone

Srinagar- People's president Sajad Lone on Wednesday appealed to the National Conference-led in Jammu and Kashmir to bring a in the Assembly condemning the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

At a press conference after NC leader Omar Abdullah took over as the chief of J-K earlier in the day, Lone congratulated him and said it was a momentous day for the people of the Union territory as they have got an elected government after six years.

“I want to keep political differences aside and say that it is a happy occasion,” Lone said.

He said there would be tremendous challenges for the new government in the UT setup.

However, Lone said while the J-K assembly would be one of the weakest in the country, Abdullah should fulfil his poll promises and bring a resolution against the Centre's August 5, 2019, decisions.

“I appeal to the NC to bring a resolution condemning revocation of Articles 370 and 35A and, say it is against the will of the people of J-K, and call upon the government to restore the rights of the people,” the PC chief said.

He said his party offers the government its support on the resolution.

Lone said if the Abdullah-led government failed to bring the resolution, it would be“tantamount to betrayal”.

He said it would be the first assembly after the abrogation of Article 370 and if the resolution is brought, it will be written in history.

The MLA-elect from Handwara said the whole election was fought on the plank of Article 370, and the NC secured a heavy chunk of seats based on the issue.

“Now, it is the time to actually implement what they have promised,” he said, adding the parties should not play politics on emotional issues.

Lone also said that statehood should immediately be restored.