The UAE's gift card sector is thriving, driven by strategic partnerships like those between FNP.ae and Merit Incentives, and YouGotaGift and Carrefour. These collaborations, alongside supportive regulatory changes and a strong consumer preference for digital solutions, underscore the sector's dynamic growth and increasing innovation.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in the UAE

The UAE's gift card market is growing dynamically due to strategic partnerships and consumer engagement initiatives, with robust demand for digital and physical gift cards.

Strategic Partnerships

FNP.ae and Merit Incentives Partnership - In October 2023, a leading online gifting solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Merit Incentives. This collaboration aims to launch FNP gift cards in the UAE, offering various denominations through the Merit Incentives platform. This partnership also extends to other markets, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step for FNP in diversifying its product offerings in the region.

YouGotaGift and Carrefour Collaboration - In January 2024, YouGotaGift, a pioneer in digital multi-brand gift cards, partnered with Carrefour to make its 'HappyYOU' gift cards available across all Carrefour outlets in the UAE. This partnership allows customers to purchase the 'phygital' HappyYOU card, which can be redeemed at a wide range of retailers. The collaboration highlights YouGotaGift's commitment to providing innovative gifting solutions and expands its distribution network significantly.

Regulatory Changes

Incentives for Digital Solutions - The UAE government supports the growth of digital solutions, including gift cards, as part of its broader strategy to enhance the digital economy. This includes encouraging businesses to adopt innovative gifting solutions that align with consumer preferences for convenience and flexibility. The government's initiatives in this area are expected to continue driving the growth of the gift card sector.

Market Growth and Consumer Preferences - Recent surveys indicate a strong preference among UAE consumers for gift cards, particularly digital gift cards. The government's focus on enhancing the digital infrastructure supports this trend, Emirati consumers prefer gift cards over traditional gifts. This consumer behavior reflects the effectiveness of government policies aimed at promoting digital solutions and enhancing consumer engagement in the gifting sector.

