Anthem Celebrates Opening Of First Phase Of Cornerstone Regional Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties Group, development manager of the master planned community of Cornerstone in NE Calgary, today celebrated the opening of the first phase of a multi-phase, multi-amenity regional park system that is being constructed in collaboration with The City of Calgary.



The regional park system, which is being built for the benefit of all residents in the region, completed its first round of and in-person engagement in Winter 2023 and has four areas of public use surrounding a central 120-acre Environmental Reserve area protecting an existing natural wetland complex. The wetland will feature sustainable and integrated amenities like boardwalks, observation decks, trails and pathways connecting visitors to the four feature parks.

Other options for the active public use areas of the park, pending final design work, include recreational amenities like volleyball or tennis courts, barbecue and campfire site areas, a bike park, climbing wall, spray park, playgrounds, flexible picnic space, and pavilion seating.

Today marked the opening of the first park space at the end of 128th Avenue which boasts a completed outdoor hockey rink and basketball court, a newly installed playground, and adult fitness equipment.

“We are thrilled about the progress made by The City in bringing the concept of Cornerstone Regional Park closer to reality, an incredible addition not for only the residents in our community, but for the region as well,” said Craig Dickie, Anthem's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.“Allocating green space for future park use is an important part of our planning and design process, as we know how valuable these amenities are for solidifying a sense of place and in building active, vibrant and productive communities.”

Ward 5 Councillor Raj Dhaliwal added:“Promise made, promise delivered! As we celebrate the opening of Cornerstone Regional Park Phase 1, I couldn't be more excited for the positive impact this much-needed amenity will have on the families and communities of Northeast Calgary. This marks a significant step toward enhancing our public spaces, and I am fully committed to accelerating the completion of the remaining phases. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Anthem for their visionary partnership and for leaving a lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come in Ward 5.”

The new Cornerstone Regional Park will be in addition to existing completed and planned amenities in the Cornerstone community including playgrounds, storm ponds, a cricket pitch, and soccer field, with future plans for multiple schools and a 40-acre major Activity Centre with an adjacent LRT station.

The City of Calgary has completed engagement for Cornerstone Regional Park; a report-back to Interested Parties was shared late this summer on engage.calgary.ca/cornerstonepark in the form of a What We Did Report. This report was also promoted in the community so that Interested Parties who shared their feedback during engagement could see the design concepts, ahead of final detailed design development. Construction is underway on other park phases with substantial completion of all park spaces expected by late 2025.

About Cornerstone

Located in Calgary's Northeast , Cornerstone is the largest community in the city, with 2,500 homes and completed amenities including four park spaces, one wetland, one storm pond, three playgrounds and two commercial complexes. With effortless access to Stoney Trail and Country Hills, its location also ensures residents can easily access major amenities like CrossIron Mills, Peter Lougheed Hospital, and Cardel Rec Centre.

About Anthem

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 800 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 385 residential, commercial and retail projects across North America. Anthem, with its respective financial partners, has a portfolio of current and past projects that includes more than 41,700 homes built, in design or under construction, more than 11.5 million sq. ft. of retail, industrial and office space, and 9,800 acres of land across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and California.

Contact:

Elisha McCallum, Vice President, Communications

Mobile: Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

