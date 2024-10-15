Srinagar To Host 2024 Legends League Cricket Final Today

Both squads will be looking to take the LLC trophy this year.

The Super Stars have former internationals like Dinesh Karthik, Hamilton Masakadza, Martin Guptill, Elton Chigumbura, Parthiv Patel, Jeevan Mendis and others. Meanwhile, Konak also has a strong roster of erstwhile stars, including Ross Taylor, wicketkeeper Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Kevin O'Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Ben Laughlin, Kevon Cooper, Fidel Edwards, Ambati Rayudu and others.

Konark Suryas heroically edged out Toyam Hyderabad by one run to enter the final bout, whereas the Super Stars beat Konak Suryas by 7 wickets to confirm their spot in the final.

Ahead of Wednesday's final, the two team captains met the media at Radisson Collection Hotel in Raj Bagh on Tuesday. Also present on the occasion were Legends League Cricket Founder and Chairman Vivek Khushalani and Co-Founder Raman Raheja.

“Legends League Cricket is instrumental in inspiring young people in Kashmir as they get to witness international stars like Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan and Yusuf Pathan play cricket,” Irfan Pathan said.“This lets young cricketers dream that they too one day can become the next big thing in cricket. The final is going to be very exciting for the people of Srinagar and the fans will get to watch a great match tomorrow.”

“Southern Superstars has played extremely well throughout the league stages and the playoffs and the entire team is gearing to go,” Kedar Jadhav said.“Playing the finals in front of packed stadiums in Srinagar has been very special and it has been very inspiring for the next generation of cricketers. Legends League Cricket has brought cricket back to Kashmir and the support by the fans has been extremely overwhelming.”

Southern Superstars topped the table at the end of the league, winning five of seven matches. Konark Suryas Odisha came second on the league table after winning three of their seven matches.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now