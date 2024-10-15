Daly's States FED's Policy Continues To Exert Downward Pressure On Inflation

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, expert research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Mary Daly's speech today underscores the Reserve's careful approach to monetary policy. The September rate cut to 4.75%-5% acknowledges progress while maintaining a restrictive stance to curb inflation. Daly emphasizes that even with this adjustment, policy continues to exert downward pressure on inflation.

The Fed appears cautiously optimistic, noting significant improvements in inflation and a cooling market. However, Daly stresses that continued progress isn't guaranteed, calling for vigilance and intentional policy-making. She envisions the Fed's role extending beyond achieving a "soft landing" to fostering conditions for enduring growth.

This perspective aligns with recent comments from Neel Kashkari, who suggested further modest rate reductions may be appropriate in coming quarters. Both officials highlight the importance of data-driven decision-making, emphasizing the delicate balance between achieving the 2% inflation target and maintaining full employment."

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.