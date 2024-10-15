SYSCO/SYGMA TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
One Day Strike Secures Significant Wage Increases, Improved Benefits
KANSAS CITY,
Mo., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a one-day strike, warehouse workers represented by Teamsters Local 955 at Sysco/SYGMA in Kansas City have unanimously ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
SYGMA, a subsidiary of Sysco, supplies food and other goods to major chain restaurants. In the Kansas City area, its largest customers include Wendy's, Panera Bread, and Papa Murphy's.
"We made it clear to the company that we were prepared to fight for what we rightfully deserve," said Neil Thirstrup, a 21-year SYGMA worker and Local 955 shop steward. "We reached a fair agreement for everyone, but this fight could have been avoided if the company had taken our demands seriously from the start."
The new four-year contract includes double-time pay after 12 hours and doubles the night premium. Workers will see an immediate 13 percent wage increase, with a total raise of 22.2 percent over the life of the contract. Additionally, the agreement enhances paid holidays, vacation policies, and seniority rights.
"It's unfortunate that Sysco chose to play hardball with the Teamsters, but in the end we prevailed," said Jerry D. Wood, President of Local 955. "This is a strong contract that will have a life-changing impact for our members and their families."
Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 10,00 workers at Sysco and its subsidiaries. In recent years, corporate greed and a blatant disregard for workers' collective bargaining rights have led to multiple high-profile labor disputes with the company.
"Sysco's upper management needs to understand that you don't win when you take on the Teamsters," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Central Region Vice President. "We prefer to resolve issues at the bargaining table, and the company had ample time to do so. But the Teamsters won't be pushed around. If necessary, we will strike to get what we deserve."
