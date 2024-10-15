DAP Launches Plastic Woodtm Wood Rot Repair Kit For Easy And Effective Restoration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-Part System Combines a High Quality Wood Hardener and Epoxy Filler to

Deliver Durable, Seamless Wood Rot Repairs

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAP, a leader in the home improvement and products industry, is introducing the Plastic WoodTM Wood Rot Repair Kit , an outstanding solution for addressing one of the biggest consumer frustrations, wood rot damage, with ease and precision. This comprehensive kit combines two advanced products-a fast-drying wood hardener that strengthens soft, damaged wood and a heavy-duty epoxy filler with a self-mixing nozzle that resists shrinking and cracking-delivering durable and seamless wood restoration for a variety of applications.

Plastic WoodTM Wood Rot Repair Kit

Continue Reading

"At DAP, we're committed to providing innovative solutions that make home repairs easier and more effective. The Wood Rot Repair Kit offers a comprehensive, user-friendly approach to restoring damaged wood, ensuring long-lasting, professional-quality results," said Raquel Beckett, Product Marketing Director at DAP.

With the new Wood Rot Repair Kit, repairing wood damage is quick and simple in just five steps: remove the rotted wood, apply the wood hardener, fill with epoxy, then sand and paint for a flawless finish. The repair kit includes:



Plastic WoodTM Wood Hardener – This high quality, latex-based solution seals and reinforces soft wood fibers, offering excellent adhesion to damp wood and preparing it for easy repair with wood filler or putty. Ideal for windows, trim, frames and doors, it's simple to apply with a brush. Cleanup is hassle-free with just water, and it dries clear in only 30 minutes. Once dry, it can be sanded and painted, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Plastic WoodTM Epoxy Filler – Designed for wood repair, this versatile, two-part epoxy is simple to use and sag-resistant, making it ideal for repairs on vertical, horizontal and overhead surfaces. This versatile epoxy is the first and only self-mixing wood filler epoxy on the market. It offers exceptional resistance to shrinking and cracking, preparing the foundation for nails and screws. With a generous 20-minute working time, it provides ample opportunity for precise shaping and molding. Once fully cured, the epoxy can be easily sanded, cut, planed, drilled, nailed, screwed and painted, making it ideal for a wide range of projects both indoor and out.

"The combination of our high quality wood hardener and heavy-duty epoxy filler makes this kit a game-changer, and a money saver for homeowners who aren't looking to fully replace rotted wood. Professionals and homeowners alike can now tackle wood damage with confidence, knowing they're using a kit designed to strengthen and restore wood ," added Beckett.

DAP's Plastic WoodTM Wood Rot Repair Kit can be found at your local Menard's store or online. The Plastic WoodTM Wood Hardener and Plastic Wood Epoxy Filler are also sold separately. For more information, visit

.

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865,

DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For over 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about

DAP products and applications, visit our website at .

SOURCE DAP Global Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED