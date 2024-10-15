VIDIZMO Unveils AI-Powered Solutions For Public Safety And Justice At IACP 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIDIZMO to showcase solutions built upon AI to close cases faster and expedite investigations while ensuring evidence integrity and compliance for public safety and justice.

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VIDIZMO, an eminent player in the field of artificial intelligence, continues to push the boundaries with its groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for digital evidence management, redaction, and enterprise virtual academy. Today, VIDIZMO announced its forthcoming participation in the International Association of Chiefs of 2024 (IACP 2024 ) Annual Conference and Exposition from October 19-22 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Public safety and justice professionals constantly face increasing challenges of excessive caseload, stringent laws and regulations, and time and resource constraints. Traditional solutions are no longer the answer to address these challenges. They need AI-powered solutions that help them reduce their caseload and navigate the regulatory environment.

VIDIZMO, with its technological expertise of more than 20 years aids public safety and justice professionals with AI-powered technologies, such as AI video analysis, automatic multilingual transcription, intelligent redaction, and more to streamline evidence review, reduce workload, and ensure stringent compliance with regulations. VIDIZMO's long-standing commitment to helping agencies automate their manual workflows remains steadfast.

"2024 has been a year of tremendous innovation for VIDIZMO. We have added new AI capabilities to our products, and we are equipped to innovate even further. With Generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT opening a realm of new possibilities, the future looks great." said Nadeem Khan, Chief Executive, VIDIZMO. "We can't wait any more to demonstrate AI-powered solutions to public safety and justice professionals at IACP 2024."

Coming up with efficient ways of overcoming challenges, VIDIZMO's key experts at IACP 2024 will show how AI can help public safety and justice professionals navigate the path to the truth and well-being of individuals.

About

IACP 2024

With more than 16,000 public safety professionals attending the four-day event,

IACP 2024 is one of the most sought-after events. Public safety and law enforcement professionals from across the globe will gather in Boston, Massachusetts, to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success.

VIDIZMO at IACP 2024

Visit Booth #2373 to live the

VIDIZMO experience at IACP 2024. The VIDIZMO team will be having immersive demonstrations, insightful conversations, and impactful relationships. Join us to:



Get exclusive access to live product demos of industry-recognized products, including VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) , VIDIZMO Redactor , and VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube .

Interact with our team of technology experts and discuss how VIDIZMO's industry solutions can streamline your agency's existing processes and workflows. Explore emerging trends in public safety and justice and how your agency can adapt to the growing needs of data and AI.

Show your interest in visiting our booth by booking a one-on-one meeting. Simply click the 'Add to My Show Planner' button on the VIDIZMO virtual booth to schedule your appointment.

Booth Details



Booth location: Booth #2373, IACP Exhibit Hall, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Show Hours:







Saturday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST



Sunday, October 21, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST Monday, October 22, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST

About

VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO offers groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for digital evidence management, redaction, and enterprise video content management. Trusted by government organizations, public safety agencies, commercial sector, and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms the management and redaction of digital evidence for diverse business needs. Recognized by Gartner and IDC, VIDIZMO's nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.

To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit .



Media Contact

Mirza Wasif Baig

Product Marketing Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE VIDIZMO LLC

