Isolved Earns #1 In Payroll, Benefits, Onboarding And Time In Midmarket Rankings For Sapient Insights Group's 27Th Annual HR Systems Survey Report

the most-trusted human capital management (HCM) partner, proudly announced the results of Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual Human Resources (HR) Systems Report which ranked isolved in the Top 5 in User Experience for small- and medium-sized (SMB) organizations (less than 500 employees) across nine product categories. isolved also earned first for User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction in Payroll Systems, Benefits, Onboarding and Time and Top 5 for User Experience for human resource management systems (HRMS) in Sapient Insights Group's "Voice of the Customer" Rankings for Midmarket organizations in 2024-2025.



"isolved is clearly investing in its full platform to deliver features and functionality that make a real impact for their customers," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group. "Our voice of the customer data is truly unique because it's entirely based on real, unfiltered feedback from the practitioners using these solutions. isolved's strong placements across categories in both midmarket and SMB sectors show how effectively they are addressing the needs of their users. This level of investment reflects isolved's commitment to enhancing the employee experience while driving measurable business outcomes for organizations of all sizes."

In Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual HR Systems Survey Report isolved ranked a top vendor in multiple categories including:



#1 in user experience and vendor satisfaction for payroll,

midmarket

#1 in user experience and vendor satisfaction for benefits,

midmarket

#1 in user experience and vendor satisfaction for

onboarding, midmarket

#1 in user experience and vendor satisfaction for time,

midmarket

Top 5 in user experience for payroll,

SMB

Top 5 in user experience for

HRMS, SMB

Top 5 in user experience for

HRMS, midmarket

Top 5 in user experience for benefits,

SMB

Top 5 in user experience for HR service delivery (HRSD), SMB

Top 5 in user experience for time,

SMB

Top 5 in user experience for learning,

SMB

Top 5 in user experience for recruiting,

SMB

Top 5 in user experience for

onboarding, SMB Top 5 in user experience for performance,

SMB

"We are incredibly proud of isolved's recognition as a top-rated vendor in Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual Systems Survey," said Celia Fleischaker, CMO at isolved. "This achievement is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering an exceptional user experience across all facets of HCM technology. By listening to our customers and continuously innovating, we ensure that businesses of all sizes-from SMBs to midmarket organizations-can rely on isolved to meet their evolving workforce needs. We remain committed to empowering HR professionals with the tools they need to drive business success and enhance employee engagement."

Sapient Insights Group's 27th Annual HR Systems Report surveyed thousands of HR professionals about their current HCM systems, noting their vendor and customer experience. Representing over 25 million workers across over 3,300 unique organizations, the survey acts as a buyer's guide to the HR leaders in the market for a new HCM vendor.

