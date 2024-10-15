Italian PM tells Netanyahu Israel’s strike on UN peacekeepers unacceptable

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni described the recent attack on UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) by Israeli forces as "unacceptable" during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement from her office, Meloni emphasized that UNIFIL operates under the authority of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and plays a vital role in contributing to regional stability. She stressed the critical need to ensure the safety of UNIFIL personnel at all times, highlighting the importance of protecting those involved in peacekeeping efforts.



During their discussion, Meloni reiterated Italy's commitment to stabilizing the Israel-Lebanon border by fully implementing UNSC Resolution 1701, which aims to facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes. The prime minister conveyed the urgency of de-escalating tensions in the region and reaffirmed Italy's willingness to collaborate on this front, especially as her country assumes the presidency of the G7 for the seventh time.



The situation escalated on Sunday when UNIFIL reported that two Israeli tanks had destroyed the gate of their peacekeeping site in Ramyah, southern Lebanon. Earlier in the week, Israeli forces shelled an observation post belonging to UNIFIL at its headquarters in Naqoura, resulting in injuries to two peacekeepers from the Sri Lankan contingent. Italy, which has approximately 1,000 soldiers involved in the UNIFIL mission, expressed strong disapproval after Israel targeted several of the mission's bases and observation towers.



In response to these incidents, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto summoned Israel's Ambassador to Rome on Thursday to issue a stern warning regarding the situation in southern Lebanon. Established in March 1978, UNIFIL was created to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and assist the Lebanese government in restoring authority in the region. Over the years, its mandate has expanded, particularly following the 2006 war, to include monitoring cease-fires and facilitating humanitarian aid.

