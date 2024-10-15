LOBO Reports Record Shipments In September, With Overseas Sales Volume Up 108% And Revenue Surging 254% Year-Over-Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative e-bicycle, e-moped, e-tricycle, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttle designer, developer, and seller, today announced that the company completed a record number of shipments in September 2024, driven by the successful introduction of new products and an expanding overseas customer base.

The volume of deliveries in September 2024 increased approximately 108% compared to September 2023, with about 2,800 units of e-bikes and 700 units of tricycles sold. The strong demand for LOBO's latest products, combined with expanding overseas customer base, has contributed to this achievement.

Revenue generated from overseas customers surged 254% in September 2024 to approximately $0.8 million. The significant revenue growth of this segment compared to September 2023 highlights the Company's expanding global reach and successful efforts to meet international demand. LOBO's strategic focus on scaling its supply chain capabilities has enabled the company to serve its growing customer base more effectively across key international markets.

"We are thrilled with the record-breaking order shipments and the substantial increase in revenues generated from overseas during September," said Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO. "This growth is a testament to the strength of our new product line and the dedication of our team. We remain confident that this positive trend will continue throughout the remainder of the year as we continue to meet our customers' needs around the world."

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: and /. Any information displayed on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in“Risk Factors,”“Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,”“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC (File No. 333-270499) on April 30, 2024. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

...