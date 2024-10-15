Maldives officially announces ban on vaping, related products

(MENAFN) The Maldives has officially announced a comprehensive ban on vaping and related products, as stated in a release from the office of President Mohamed Muizzu. The president directed his administration to take decisive measures to prohibit the use and sale of vaporizer devices across the archipelago. This move reflects growing concerns over the impacts of vaping, particularly following appeals from both parents and health professionals. According to the statement, the first phase of the ban will come into effect on November 15, 2024, when the importation of vaporizer devices, accessories, and related parts will be prohibited.



Following the import ban, a broader range of restrictions will take effect on December 15, 2024. This includes the prohibition of possession, use, manufacturing, sale, promotion, and even free distribution of all vaporizer devices throughout the country. The president’s decision underscores the government’s commitment to addressing public health concerns associated with vaping, which has been a topic of debate in many countries due to its rising popularity and potential health risks.



In response to the president’s directive, Attorney General Ahmed Usham announced that the necessary legal amendments would be forwarded to parliament this week. Specifically, the government plans to revise the Tobacco Control Act and the Export Import Act to align with the new regulations. Usham made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that legislative changes would be implemented swiftly to ensure the legal framework supports the vaping ban.



Local media reported that the government's decision was heavily influenced by requests from both parents and health service providers who have expressed concerns over the spread of vaping, especially among young people. The move marks a significant step in the Maldives' efforts to combat the health risks posed by electronic smoking devices and to promote a healthier environment across the nation.

