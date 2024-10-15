Adaptive Research Launches Decentralized Clinical Trial In Parkinson’S Disease

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research , a clinical trial site organization dedicated to democratizing clinical trials, announced its participation in a groundbreaking decentralized study for Parkinsons' sponsored by PhotoPharmics Inc. California Movement Disorders Center, part of Adaptive Research's network, will serve as a site for PhotoPharmics' LIGHT-PD trial, testing the efficacy of Celeste® Specialized Phototherapy in treating Parkinson's symptoms.



Key Highlights:



Decentralized trial design allows for remote monitoring through telehealth visits

Dr. Kristin Andruska from Adaptive Research network to serve as investigator Study showcases the potential for community physicians to participate in advanced clinical trials



"The decentralized approach of the LIGHT-PD trial is revolutionizing Parkinson's research," said study investigator Kristin Andruska, MD, PhD. "Using remote, home-based assessments, Adaptive Research can now include participants from a wide geography. This not only provides a more diverse patient population but also makes the trial accessible to those who might otherwise be unable to participate. It's an exciting step towards more inclusive clinical research."

Deepak Behera, MD, CEO of Adaptive Research, added, "The at-home, telemedicine-based design of this trial aligns perfectly with Adaptive Research's vision for the future of clinical studies. It exemplifies our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience, enabling broader participation across diverse populations and geographies. Moreover, this study showcases how community physicians, when provided with the right support, can effectively contribute to cutting-edge, decentralized clinical trials."

“LIGHT-PD will be the largest phototherapy trial of its kind and holds immense promise for those affected by Parkinson's Disease and has received FDA Breakthrough Designation for its potential in improving PD symptoms. We welcome the California Movement Disorders Center and Adaptive Research to the ranks of movement disorder neurologists across the country who are enrolling and caring for trial participants,” said Dan Adams, CSO, PhotoPharmics, Inc.

About the LIGHT-PD Trial

The LIGHT-PD trial (Double-blind, Randomized Controlled Trial to Demonstrate Efficacy of Celeste® Specialized Phototherapy in Treating Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease) is a placebo-controlled study that aims to demonstrate safety and significant improvement in motor and non-motor symptoms beyond current medical care in Parkinson's Disease. Parkinson's Disease occurs when the brain's ability to regulate essential signaling for movement and other functions is compromised. Recent scientific discoveries suggest that the eyes play a crucial role in this signaling process. Celeste®, the device being tested, passively delivers specific wavelengths of light aimed to potentially restore retinal signaling, which may improve function and quality of life for those living with Parkinson's Disease.

About Adaptive Research

Founded in 2020, Adaptive Research Inc. is revolutionizing the landscape of clinical trials. By offering full-service support to trial investigators, Adaptive Research connects Sponsors of potential life-saving investigational agents and medical devices with community physicians and their patients nationwide. Adaptive Research's expert team functions as a virtual clinical trials office, managing administrative and regulatory responsibilities, and enabling physicians to focus on providing exceptional clinical judgement and care. For additional information, visit .

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient's lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

Contacts:

Inquiries

...