Delhi Court Extends Interim Bail Of Engineer Rashid Till Oct 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) Patiala House Court in Delhi extended the interim bail of Lok Sabha MP from J&K, Engineer Rashid, till October 28, on Tuesday.

Engineer Rashid had pleaded for an extension of interim bail on the grounds that his father was very ill and needed his attention.

Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh, allowed the plea on the ground of the condition of Engineer Rashid's father.

The interim bail was extended by the court after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency had verified the documents and was not opposing the extension of bail application.

Engineer Rashid is accused in a terror funding case being probed by the NIA.

The judge also deferred the order on Engineer Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28. The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.

His counsel also told the court that no violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA during the bail period.

Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from jail and defeated the former chief minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah by a margin of over 2 lakh votes from the Baramulla constituency.

Peoples Conference (PC) president, Sajad Gani Lone had finished third in the Baramulla Lok Sabha polls.

Engineer Rashid's party, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) won one Assembly seat in the recently concluded J&K polls.

His brother, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh won the lone Assembly seat from the Langate constituency of Kupwara district. Engineer Rashid has represented this constituency in the Assembly twice in the past.

The NC-Congress alliance won the Assembly elections and the common chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, Omar Abdullah is being sworn in on Wednesday by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.