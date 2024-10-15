Maha Polls: Mahayuti Urge Voters To Give Them Blessings & Strong Mandate

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The MahaYuti partners including BJP and NCP have urged the voters to participate in a big way in the festival of democracy and give blessings and a strong mandate for development.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis said:“The biggest festival of democracy was announced today. Diwali will be a light festival! And then we will celebrate the second Vikas Prakash Parva together on November 20! Under the leadership of the BJP, we had great success in 2014, and in 2019, we gave a complete majority. Let's all come together again. And let's celebrate the victory of Mahayuti on November 23! Let's all participate in this folk festival in large numbers! Maharashtra is waiting for your blessings and strong mandate for development.”

NCP, which is a part of the MahaYuti in Maharashtra, after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule, said that it would go door to door with folded hands and ask for their votes.

NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has indicated that the party will approach the voters on the work carried out by the party and the MahaYuti government by adhering to the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and BR Ambedkar.

“Our work is before the people of Maharashtra- our historic budget, our development record, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, three free cylinders, electricity bill waivers for farmers. All my brothers and sisters in the NCP have worked tirelessly to take our schemes to the people and ensure high enrolment in the Ladki Bahin Yojana. It is now time for us to go to the people, door to door, with folded hands and ask for their vote. Inspired by the ideals of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, the NCP is dedicated to ensuring everyone's welfare and uplifting the poor,” said Pawar.

NCP working president Praful Patel said the biggest festival of democracy has begun.

“I urge the people of Maharashtra to come together and cast their votes in large numbers. Every vote strengthens our democracy and shapes a strong, prosperous Maharashtra for tomorrow. Make your voice count.”

State party chief Sunil Tatkare said that the MahaYuti government earned the reputation of being the beloved government of all in Maharashtra through public welfare schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, Annapurna Yojana, Youth Work Training Yojana, Free Education for Girls and Baliraja Free Electricity Yojana for Farmers.

“Our Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party workers filled a record number of applications of beloved sisters in the Ladki Bahin Yojana with tireless efforts. Similarly, now is the time to work hard for our party. Now we all have to devote ourselves to party work. We want to make the voters aware of the work we have done. I want to go door to door and take the blessings of the voter king! The Nationalist Congress Party is always ready to realise the Maharashtra envisioned by Shiv, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and will continue to do so in the future! Jai Maharashtra,” said Tatkare.