Showcase Your Spooky Skills With Monport Spooktacular Laser Engraving Giveaway!

Monport Laser is giving laser engraving enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to win amazing prizes through the "Monport Halloween Hack " giveaway, a thrilling competition offering a chance to win incredible prizes and unleash your laser engraving creativity this spooky season.

Showcase Your Inner Spooktacular Artist and Win Big!

The "Monport Halloween Hack " invites participants to showcase their laser engraving talents with a Halloween twist. From October 15th, 2024, to October 30th, 2024, this spooky Halloween sale contest is open to all U.S. residents (excluding Hawaii, Alaska, and U.S. territories), aged 18 and above. Show your inner artist and create hauntingly beautiful laser-engraved projects.

Here's a glimpse of the frightful good times that await:



Engrave Spooky Designs: Submit your laser-engraved Halloween project pictures and impress the judges with your Halloween Spooky creations.

Spread the Haunt: Share your #MonportHalloweenHack posts on various platforms like laser forums, social media groups, and Reddit.

Engage with Monport: Visit and subscribe to Monport Laser's social media pages and YouTube channel to boost your entries. Refer a Friend: Share the spooky fun with your friends and earn extra entries!

Maximize Your Chances to Win!

How to Enter:

Participants can earn up to 33 entries by completing various actions on Monport Laser's website. From engaging on social media to submitting laser-engraved Halloween project pictures, there are 12 unique ways to participate:



Submit a Monport Halloween Hack post on Laserengraverforum – 60 entries

Submit a Monport Halloween Hack Blog Post – 50 entries

Submit a Monport Halloween Hack Forum Post – 50 entries

Submit your laser-engraved project pic – 30 entries

Share a laser-related post in a Facebook group – 50 entries

Post in a laser-related subreddit – 50 entries

Visit Monport Laser's Facebook Page – 10 entries

Visit Monport Laser's Instagram Page – 10 entries

Submit a laser engraving project video with the Monport logo – 40 entries

Visit Monport Laser's YouTube Page – 10 entries

Subscribe to the Monport Laser Newsletter – 10 entries Refer friends for extra entries – 20 entries

Each confirmed entry will display a blue tick next to the corresponding action on the contest page. Head to Monport Laser's Website for all the details and to start entering!

Boo-tiful Prizes Await!

The "Monport Halloween Hack" grand prize pool boasts an impressive selection of laser engravers and gift cards, perfect for elevating your laser engraving game. Here's what you could win this Halloween sale:



Grand Prize (3 winners): 6W Diode Laser Engraver – valued at $599.99 each!

First Place Prize (10 winners): 40W Pro Laser Engraver – valued at $499.99 each! Runner-Up Prize (20 winners): $100 Monport Laser Gift Card

The prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Halloween Sale: Spooky Savings on Laser Engraving Equipment

In addition to the exciting giveaway, Monport Laser is offering a special Halloween sale featuring discounts on select laser engraving machines and accessories. Save up to $5,000 off on laser engraver machines and up to 30% Off on laser engraving accessories during this limited-time event.

Spin-to-Win for Free Laser Engraving Machines or Gift Cards

Monport Laser is introducing a thrilling spin-to-win game as part of the Halloween sale festivities. Visit the Monport Laser website during the Halloween sale period and spin the wheel to win a chance to receive a free laser engraving machine or gift card . It's a fun and easy way to add even more excitement to your Halloween shopping experience.

Shop now and get ready for a spooktacular Halloween with Monport Laser!

Don't Miss Out on the Spooky Fun!

Head over to

for complete details on how to enter, terms & conditions, and to unleash your Halloween laser engraving creativity.

Join the #MonportHalloweenHack and let the spooky engraving begin!

Winner Announcement

Winners will be chosen randomly from eligible participants and notified by email on November 5, 2024 . The winners' names will also be published on

Monport's website and shared via Monport's official Instagram page

@monportlaserofficialus . If a winner doesn't respond within 7 days, their prize will be forfeited, and a new winner will be selected.

Terms & Conditions

By entering the Monport Halloween Hack Grand Gifts Giveaway, participants agree to Monport's terms and conditions, including consenting to receive Monport marketing materials. All personal information collected will be used solely for the purposes of administering the competition and will not be shared with third parties.

This Halloween sale

giveaway is not affiliated with or sponsored by Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a leading provider of high-quality laser engravers and cutters, offering products that cater to hobbyists, small businesses, and professionals alike. Known for their precision, durability, and innovation, Monport's laser machines empower creators to bring their visions to life.

For more information about the Monport Halloween Hack Grand Gifts Giveaway or Monport Laser products, visit and join the creative community today!

Learn more at:

For updates, follow Monport on social media:

Instagram:

Youtube: @monportlaser/

SOURCE Monport Laser

