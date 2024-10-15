(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Coalition for Charter (FCCS) will host a discussion featuring former star Jalen Rose, along with nationally recognized education leader Dr. Steve Perry, and other community leaders. Participants will discuss the importance of educational equity being a key agenda item for any candidate seeking office. They will also discuss how to stay engaged with the next administration on K-12 education issues, and the impact of education policy on Black students.



WHAT:







Thoughtful discussion with Black Leaders on public education choice and the power of voting

WHO:







Jalen Rose, founder of Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA)

Dr. Steve Perry, founder of Capital Prep Schools; Board Chair of FCCS

WHERE:



Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

15000 Trojan Street, Detroit, MI

WHEN:







October 15, 2024; 5-6:30pm EST

ABOUT:

This event aims to foster critical discussions about the educational challenges faced by Black students and what is necessary for the next presidential administration to focus on in public education. JRLA is one of several schools across key swing states working with FCCS to ensure that families who seek better schools are informed and ready to vote. This initiative is part of a larger effort by FCCS to educate Black and Latino voters about their school options and to encourage voter turnout in crucial swing states.

FCCS hopes to amplify the voices of Black families and hold lawmakers accountable for public education reforms. This event is designed to elevate the urgent need to make Black students and education a national priority.

Jalen Rose, founder of JRLA , stated "Our scholar's success isn't just a reflection of what we've built here at JRLA-it's proof of what happens when we put the needs of Black children first. We won't accept anything less from lawmakers."

Jay Artis-Wright, FCCS Exe cutive Director , speaking on the partnership said, "For too long, Black students have been underserved and underfunded in education. This event is about demanding that the next administration listen to the educators and community leaders who understand the needs of these students firsthand."

About Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy is an open enrollment, tuition free, public charter high school on the Northwest side of Detroit in the zip code where Jalen grew up. Founded in 2011, JRLA currently serves over 400 ninth through twelfth grade students and nearly 1,000 alumni. The mission is to empower all scholars to develop the strength of character, skills, and knowledge needed to matriculate into, be great in, and graduate from college or a post-secondary program so that they have opportunities to be successful in the competitive world and to take care of themselves and the people that they love. With a 97% high school graduation rate, 100% college and post-secondary acceptance and a leader among open enrollment high schools in Detroit for college matriculation, JRLA knows the path to a successful future. More info: .

About the Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools

The Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools (FCCS) is a national advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to high-quality public education for all students.

They operate in 10 regions, across the country. FCCS works to promote, protect, and expand K-12 school options, including charters, as a key part of the education system, particularly for underserved communities.

Media Contact:

Debbie Veney

202.491.8833

[email protected]

