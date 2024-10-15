Insurance Fraud Spurs Growth In Dashboard Camera Market – Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dashboard camera shows varied growth across regions. North America leads due to high consumer awareness and insurance incentives. Europe follows closely, driven by regulatory support and concerns over road safety. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid expansion, fueled by rising vehicle ownership and technological advancements, particularly in countries like China and India. Latin America is gradually adopting dashcams, mainly in Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets with potential, though growth is tempered by economic factors. Overall, the market is expanding globally, with significant opportunities in developing regions. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dashboard camera market is projected to reach USD 18,369.5 million by 2034, with an estimated value of USD 3,364.5 million in 2024. This industry is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Growing concerns about vehicle theft, the ease of filing insurance claims, and heightened awareness of road safety are driving new opportunities in the market. Additionally, the rise in fraudulent insurance claims related to staged vehicle accidents is likely to increase. As a result, many leading insurance companies are encouraging vehicle owners to install dashboard cameras, or dashcams, to facilitate quicker and more accurate resolution of insurance claims. Understanding the Dashboard Camera Market The dashboard camera market is rapidly evolving, driven by a combination of safety concerns, technological advancements, and regulatory changes. As vehicle theft becomes a growing issue and fraudulent insurance claims rise, dashcams have emerged as essential tools for both drivers and insurers. These cameras not only provide video evidence in the event of an accident but also help deter criminal activity. With increasing awareness of vehicular safety and the benefits of having clear documentation during disputes, the demand for dashcams is on the rise. Additionally, many insurance companies are now incentivizing their use, viewing them as a way to streamline claims processes and reduce fraud. This convergence of consumer needs and industry support is fostering significant growth in the dashboard camera market. How Fleet Management is driving the market for Dashboard Cameras? A dashboard camera serves as one of the best tools when it comes to fleet management. In industries, where most of the work relies upon fleet vehicles, the cost of operation skyrockets. Dashboard camera plays a key role in bringing the operation cost down and can save the company time and money each year, thereby focusing on more important aspects and increasing companies' profits. It also allows the company to prevent fraud and improve accident rates. Fleet owners and aggregators such as Ola and Uber expect real benefits as they can check how the drivers are actually performing on the job. For instance, Bengaluru-based Path-Partner deployed Driver Monitoring System (DMS) which helps to detect drivers' behavior and alerts them when they become distracted or drowsy. According to National Safety Council, more than 700 people get injured due to distracted driving. Moreover, distracted driving is increasingly becoming a hurdle for safe driving and the cause of crashes in The United States, where 70% of commercial fleet crashes are due to distracted driving. These statistics indicate at the necessity to gauge the safety of fleet drivers and why it has become important to install dashboard cameras in fleet vehicles. Market Values of Dashboard Camera by Region

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 18.8% France 18.4% Spain 18.2% Australia 18% United States 17.4%

Prominent Drivers of the Dashboard Camera Market



Rising Vehicle Theft Rates : Increased incidents of car theft have heightened demand for security measures like dashcams.

Fraud Prevention : Growing concerns over fraudulent insurance claims and staged accidents are prompting more drivers to adopt dashcams for protection.

Insurance Incentives : Many insurance companies offer discounts or benefits for drivers who install dashcams, making them more attractive to consumers.

Enhanced Safety Awareness : Increased public awareness about road safety and the benefits of recording driving events drives market growth.

Technological Advancements : Improvements in camera technology, such as high-definition video and advanced features (e.g., GPS, night vision), enhance the appeal of dashcams. Regulatory Support : Some regions are implementing regulations that encourage or require the use of dashcams, further boosting market adoption.

“The dashboard camera market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by increasing safety concerns and a rise in vehicle theft. As technology advances and consumer awareness heightens, dashcams are becoming essential tools for both personal security and streamlined insurance processes. With regulatory support and insurance incentives further promoting adoption, the future of this market looks promising.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).









How regulations under privacy infringement can prove to be a hurdle for the growth in Dashboard Camera Market?

Dashboard Camera records people without permission. Privacy is a big issue these days, and many states have imposed policies regarding the installation of dashboard cameras. A dashboard camera has a license plate that gets recorded so that the person driving the vehicle can be traced from the exact location, without their permission. A dashboard camera also records people's conversations occurring inside the vehicle, something which is prohibited unless all the people know that they are being recorded.

Although Europe represents about half of global dashboard camera usage, some countries like Portugal, Luxembourg, and Austria has made their use illegal and imposed heavy fines for violating these laws. Some countries in Europe have legalized the use of dashboard cameras, however, each country has varying laws governing the privacy of individuals. For instance, France and Belgium have legalized dashboard cameras for private use only and prevent the footage to be uploaded online.

People in the USA, on the other hand, are more concerned with what is on the other side of the windshield. Dash cams are permitted to be put on the windshield in California and Colorado, however, anything which is non-transparent is prohibited in Texas and New York. While it is usually lawful to capture video, it is not always legal to record audio. As a result, the market's growth could be hampered by restrictions governing the usage of dashcams.

Challenges Faced by the Dashboard Camera Market



Privacy Concerns : The use of dashcams raises issues regarding privacy, as recording others without consent can lead to legal complications.

Data Storage and Management : Managing large volumes of video data can be challenging, including issues related to storage, retrieval, and cloud service costs.

Market Saturation : An increasing number of brands and models can lead to market saturation, making it harder for new entrants to compete.

Cost of High-Quality Devices : High-quality dashcams with advanced features can be expensive, potentially deterring some consumers from making a purchase.

Technological Reliability : Issues such as battery life, durability, and reliability of video recording can affect consumer trust and satisfaction. Installation Complications : Some users may find the installation process challenging, leading to potential misuse or underutilization of the device.

Comprehensive Market Insights: Full Report Overview



Leading Players in the Dashboard Camera Market



ABEO Technology CO., Ltd

Garmin Ltd.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Falcon Electronics LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Cobra Electronics Co

Waykens Unc.

Papago Inc.

Aptiv

LG Innotek

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Honeywell International Inc.

Qubo (Hero Electronix)

Shenzhen Zhixingsheng Electronic Co., Ltd.

STEELMATE COMPANY LIMITED

TourMate

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Amcrest Technologies, LLC

CNSLink Ltd. DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd

Regional Analysis of the Dashboard Camera Market



North America



Market Overview : The North American market, particularly the United States, holds a significant share due to high consumer awareness, rising vehicle theft rates, and strong demand from insurance companies.

Drivers : The proliferation of ride-sharing services and increasing insurance fraud are key drivers. Many insurers offer incentives for dashcam installation.

Europe



Market Overview : Europe is experiencing robust growth, with countries like the UK, Germany, and France leading the market. Regulatory support for dashcams is also influencing adoption.

Drivers : Concerns about road safety and legal backing for dashcam footage as evidence in court are strong motivators for consumers.

Asia-Pacific



Market Overview : The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising vehicle ownership, particularly in countries like China and India.

Drivers : Increasing urbanization, awareness of road safety, and the expansion of the automotive sector contribute to market expansion. Growing consumer electronics markets are also boosting demand for advanced dashcams.

Latin America



Market Overview : The Latin American market is gradually expanding, with Brazil and Mexico being the primary markets.

Drivers : Rising vehicle theft rates and increasing awareness of insurance benefits are driving demand, although growth may be slower due to economic factors.

Middle East and Africa



Market Overview : The Middle East and Africa present a mixed landscape with varying adoption rates across different countries. Drivers : In some areas, increasing vehicle ownership and concerns about safety and theft are contributing to market growth, although economic constraints may limit widespread adoption.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Technology:

The industry is segregated into basic, advanced, and smart.

By Product Type:

A few key product types are 1-channel, 2-channel, and rear view. Further each of this segment in classified into SD and HD and Full HD and 4K.

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial vehicles and personal vehicles are the key vehicle type.

By Region:

Information is provided for North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras soll Prognosen zufolge bis 2034 ein Volumen von 18.369,5 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen, wobei der geschätzte Wert im Jahr 2024 bei 3.364,5 Millionen US-Dollar liegen wird. Für die Branche wird für den Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 18,5 % erwartet.

Wachsende Bedenken hinsichtlich Fahrzeugdiebstahls, die einfache Einreichung von Versicherungsansprüchen und ein gesteigertes Bewusstsein für Verkehrssicherheit eröffnen neue Möglichkeiten auf dem Markt. Darüber hinaus dürfte die Zahl betrügerischer Versicherungsansprüche im Zusammenhang mit inszenierten Autounfällen zunehmen.

Aus diesem Grund ermutigen viele führende Versicherungsunternehmen ihre Fahrzeugbesitzer, Armaturenbrettkameras (sogenannte Dashcams) zu installieren, um eine schnellere und präzisere Bearbeitung von Versicherungsansprüchen zu ermöglichen.

Den Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras verstehen

Der Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras entwickelt sich rasant, angetrieben von einer Kombination aus Sicherheitsbedenken, technologischen Fortschritten und regulatorischen Änderungen. Da Fahrzeugdiebstahl ein immer größeres Problem darstellt und betrügerische Versicherungsansprüche zunehmen, haben sich Armaturenbrettkameras als unverzichtbare Werkzeuge für Fahrer und Versicherer erwiesen. Diese Kameras liefern im Falle eines Unfalls nicht nur Videobeweise, sondern helfen auch, kriminelle Aktivitäten abzuschrecken. Mit zunehmendem Bewusstsein für die Fahrzeugsicherheit und den Vorteilen einer klaren Dokumentation bei Streitigkeiten steigt die Nachfrage nach Armaturenbrettkameras. Darüber hinaus fördern viele Versicherungsunternehmen jetzt deren Verwendung, da sie sie als Möglichkeit betrachten, Schadensabwicklungen zu rationalisieren und Betrug zu reduzieren. Diese Konvergenz von Verbraucherbedürfnissen und Branchenunterstützung fördert ein erhebliches Wachstum auf dem Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras.

Marktwerte von Dashboard-Kameras nach Region

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Indien 18,8 % Frankreich 18,4 % Spanien 18,2 % Australien 18 % Vereinigte Staaten 17,4 %

Wichtige Treiber des Dashboard-Kamera-Marktes



Steigende Autodiebstahlraten : Die zunehmende Zahl von Autodiebstählen hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsmaßnahmen wie Dashcams geführt.

Betrugsprävention : Die wachsende Besorgnis über betrügerische Versicherungsansprüche und inszenierte Unfälle veranlasst immer mehr Autofahrer, sich zu ihrem Schutz mit Dashcams abzusichern.

Versicherungsanreize : Viele Versicherungsunternehmen bieten Fahrern, die Dashcams installieren, Rabatte oder Vergünstigungen an und machen sie so für die Verbraucher attraktiver.

Erhöhtes Sicherheitsbewusstsein : Das gestiegene öffentliche Bewusstsein für die Verkehrssicherheit und die Vorteile der Aufzeichnung von Fahrereignissen treibt das Marktwachstum voran.

Technologischer Fortschritt : Verbesserungen in der Kameratechnologie, wie etwa hochauflösende Videos und erweiterte Funktionen (z. B. GPS, Nachtsicht), erhöhen die Attraktivität von Dashcams. Regulatorische Unterstützung : In einigen Regionen werden Vorschriften umgesetzt, die den Einsatz von Dashcams fördern oder vorschreiben, was die Marktakzeptanz weiter fördert.

„Der Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras wächst dynamisch, angetrieben von zunehmenden Sicherheitsbedenken und steigenden Autodiebstählen. Mit dem technologischen Fortschritt und dem wachsenden Bewusstsein der Verbraucher werden Armaturenbrettkameras zu unverzichtbaren Werkzeugen für die persönliche Sicherheit und optimierte Versicherungsprozesse. Da regulatorische Unterstützung und Versicherungsanreize die Einführung weiter fördern, sieht die Zukunft dieses Marktes vielversprechend aus.“

Herausforderungen für den Dashboard-Kamera-Markt



Datenschutzbedenken : Der Einsatz von Dashcams wirft Fragen hinsichtlich des Datenschutzes auf, da das Aufzeichnen anderer ohne deren Zustimmung zu rechtlichen Komplikationen führen kann.

Datenspeicherung und -verwaltung : Die Verwaltung großer Mengen von Videodaten kann eine Herausforderung darstellen und umfasst Probleme im Zusammenhang mit der Speicherung, dem Abruf und den Kosten für Cloud-Dienste.

Marktsättigung : Eine zunehmende Anzahl von Marken und Modellen kann zu einer Marktsättigung führen und es für neue Marktteilnehmer schwieriger machen, im Wettbewerb zu bestehen.

Kosten hochwertiger Geräte : Hochwertige Dashcams mit erweiterten Funktionen können teuer sein, was einige Verbraucher möglicherweise vom Kauf abhält.

Technische Zuverlässigkeit : Aspekte wie Akkulaufzeit, Haltbarkeit und Zuverlässigkeit der Videoaufzeichnung können das Vertrauen und die Zufriedenheit der Verbraucher beeinträchtigen. Komplikationen bei der Installation : Manche Benutzer empfinden den Installationsvorgang möglicherweise als schwierig, was zu einem Missbrauch oder einer Unterauslastung des Geräts führen kann.

Führende Akteure auf dem Markt für Armaturenbrettkameras



ABEO Technology CO., Ltd

Garmin Ltd.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Falcon Elektronik GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Cobra Electronics Co

Waykens Unc.

Papago Inc.

Aptiv

LG Innotek

Koninklijke Philips NV

Honeywell International Inc.

Qubo (Held Electronix)

Shenzhen Zhixingsheng Electronic Co., Ltd.

STEELMASTER COMPANY LIMITED

TourMate

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Amcrest Technologies, LLC

CNSLink Ltd. DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd

Regionale Analyse des Dashboard-Kamera-Marktes



Nordamerika



Marktübersicht : Der nordamerikanische Markt, insbesondere die Vereinigten Staaten, hält aufgrund des hohen Verbraucherbewusstseins, der steigenden Autodiebstahlraten und der starken Nachfrage von Versicherungsunternehmen einen bedeutenden Anteil.

Treiber : Die Verbreitung von Mitfahrdiensten und der zunehmende Versicherungsbetrug sind wichtige Treiber. Viele Versicherer bieten Anreize für die Installation von Dashcams.

Europa



Marktübersicht : Europa verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, wobei Länder wie Großbritannien, Deutschland und Frankreich den Markt anführen. Die regulatorische Unterstützung für Dashcams beeinflusst ebenfalls die Akzeptanz.

Autofahrer : Bedenken hinsichtlich der Verkehrssicherheit und der rechtlichen Absicherung von Dashcam-Aufnahmen als Beweismittel vor Gericht sind starke Motivationsgründe für Verbraucher.

Asien-Pazifik



Marktübersicht : Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum erlebt ein schnelles Wachstum, das durch die steigende Zahl an Fahrzeugbesitzern, insbesondere in Ländern wie China und Indien, bedingt ist.

Treiber : Zunehmende Urbanisierung, Bewusstsein für Verkehrssicherheit und die Expansion des Automobilsektors tragen zur Marktexpansion bei. Wachsende Märkte für Unterhaltungselektronik steigern auch die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Dashcams.

Lateinamerika



Marktübersicht : Der lateinamerikanische Markt wächst allmählich, wobei Brasilien und Mexiko die wichtigsten Märkte sind.

Treiber : Steigende Autodiebstahlraten und ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein für Versicherungsleistungen treiben die Nachfrage an, auch wenn das Wachstum aufgrund wirtschaftlicher Faktoren langsamer ausfallen könnte.

Naher Osten und Afrika



Marktübersicht : Der Nahe Osten und Afrika bieten eine gemischte Landschaft mit unterschiedlichen Akzeptanzraten in den verschiedenen Ländern. Treiber : In manchen Bereichen tragen die zunehmende Zahl an Fahrzeugbesitzern sowie Sicherheits- und Diebstahlsbedenken zum Marktwachstum bei, auch wenn wirtschaftliche Zwänge eine breite Akzeptanz verhindern können.

Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Technologie:

Die Branche ist in die Bereiche Basic, Advanced und Smart unterteilt.

Nach Produkttyp:

Einige wichtige Produkttypen sind 1-Kanal, 2-Kanal und Rückansicht. Darüber hinaus ist jedes dieser Segmente in SD und HD sowie Full HD und 4K unterteilt.

Nach Fahrzeugtyp:

Die wichtigsten Fahrzeugtypen sind Nutzfahrzeuge und Personenkraftwagen.

Nach Region:

Es werden Informationen für Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika bereitgestellt.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

