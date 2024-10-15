Green Edge Systems Reinforces USDA's Myplate Initiative With New Slogan Integration On School Menu Boards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fuel Your Body, Choose MyPlate

Make Your Plate Healthy with MyPlate

Innovative menu boards inspire students to adopt balanced eating habits through motivational slogans aligned with USDA's MyPlate guidelines.

- Tommy Orpaz, CEO of Green Edge SystemsWOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Systems, a leading provider of LED Flashing Digital Menu Boards and MyPlate Dry Erase Menu Boards , is thrilled to announce a new initiative to support the USDA's MyPlate program. This initiative integrates motivational slogans into school menu boards to help students adopt MyPlate's balanced eating approach as a long-term lifestyle, while emphasizing the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into every meal.MyPlate: A USDA Initiative for Lifelong Health:Introduced in 2011, the USDA's MyPlate serves as a public health campaign designed to help Americans make healthier food choices. The MyPlate graphic offers a simple visual guide, dividing a plate into sections for fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy, with a strong emphasis on filling half the plate with fruits and vegetables.Green Edge Systems is proud to lead the way by integrating MyPlate guidelines into daily school operations through innovative menu boards. With the introduction of slogans such as "Make MyPlate Your Plate!" and "Build Your Healthy Plate with MyPlate!," the company's goal is to inspire students to not only recognize the MyPlate guidelines but to adopt them as part of their daily eating habits.Encouraging Action Beyond the Template:While MyPlate offers a visual framework for balanced meals, Green Edge Systems enhances this with actionable slogans designed to motivate students to make healthy choices. These slogans are prominently featured on both LED Flashing and Dry Erase Menu Boards, creating daily visual reminders that actively encourage students to include fruits and vegetables in every meal.“Our focus is to inspire action,” said Tommy Orpaz, CEO of Green Edge Systems.“Slogans like 'Fuel Your Day the MyPlate Way!' guide students to follow through on what they see. By showcasing these messages, our boards remind students to add fruits and vegetables to their plates, driving healthier choices in the cafeteria.”The Importance of Fruits and Vegetables in Every Meal:Research consistently demonstrates the numerous health benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. MyPlate's focus on including at least 1/2 cup of fruits or vegetables in every meal is central to this initiative. Fruits and vegetables are critical for providing the essential nutrients that support growth, development, and overall well-being, particularly for children and adolescents.By incorporating slogans like“Power Up with MyPlate!” and“Eat Smart with MyPlate!,” Green Edge Systems ensures that students receive consistent reminders to prioritize fruits and vegetables. This ongoing reinforcement helps transform healthy eating from a simple recommendation into a daily habit that students can carry into adulthood.A Pioneering Step in School Nutrition:Green Edge Systems is proud to be the first to integrate the USDA's MyPlate guidelines into school menu boards through motivational messaging. This groundbreaking approach not only displays meal options but also serves as a call to action for students to make smarter food choices. The company's goal is to transform the way students engage with food in school cafeterias by making healthy choices easily visible and achievable.Some of the impactful slogans now featured on Green Edge Systems' menu boards include:Choose Health, Choose Myplate!Fuel Your Boady: Choose MyPlate!Make MyPlate Your Plate!Fuel Your Day with MyPlate!MyPlate: The Smart Way!Make Your Plate Healthy with MyPlate!These messages provide a simplified approach to nutrition education, helping schools achieve their wellness goals by offering balanced, USDA-compliant meals that support both academic and physical success for students.About Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems is a trusted leader in providing innovative LED Flashing Digital Menu Boards and MyPlate Dry Erase Menu Boards to schools and institutions nationwide. Committed to promoting student health and well-being, Green Edge Systems offers interactive, educational tools that incorporate the USDA's MyPlate guidelines. By providing both visual and verbal guidance, Green Edge Systems empowers schools to foster healthier eating habits and create a positive impact on student nutrition.For more information on Green Edge Systems and its new MyPlate slogan integration, please visit or contact us at 8181-825-8167

Tommy Orpaz

Green Edge Systems, Inc.

...

+1 818-825-8167

MyPlate - The Smart Way

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.