Oppenheimer Hires Christian Baetz As Managing Director, Consumer Investment Banking

Oppenheimer & Co. (Oppenheimer) - a leading bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) - announced today that Christian Baetz joined the firm as a Managing Director in the firm's Consumer Investment Group. He will be based out of Oppenheimer's New York office and report to Michael Cella, Managing Director and Group Head of U.S. Consumer Investment Banking. His focus will be on partnering with growth-oriented companies in Consumer Services and Retail.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian to the team," Cella said. "He brings a strong background in middle market M&A, having worked with many growth-oriented companies within the Consumer and Retail sectors. His skill set and industry relationships will help us accelerate growth and further enhance Oppenheimer's reputation in the space."

Baetz has over 15 years of investment banking experience, both domestically and internationally, having worked in the U.S. and Germany. Most recently, he served as a Director in the Mergers & Acquisitions group at Bank of America, where he was integral to originating and executing a wide range of middle market M&A transactions.

Before his decade-long tenure there, Baetz worked in the investment banking divisions of UBS Investment Bank and The Royal Bank of Scotland. He earned his Master's of Business at the University of Bayreuth in Germany.

"Christian's expertise in

M&A as well as his keen understanding of the European market make him a valuable addition to the Consumer team," said Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer and Head of Investment Banking. "His hire demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing Oppenheimer's investment banking capabilities across sectors and regions."

"I am excited to join

Oppenheimer and contribute to the growth of the firm's Consumer coverage," Baetz said. "This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside a talented team, leverage my investment banking experience, and drive success for our clients. I look forward to building on Oppenheimer's strong foundation and expanding our reach within the dynamic Consumer sector."

