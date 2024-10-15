The Eclipse Foundation Releases The 2024 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 7th annual report reveals a continued focus on cloud native implementations, with a new shift towards adapting SE innovations into Jakarta EE

BRUSSELS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world's largest open source software foundations, today announced the availability of the 2024 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report, the industry's most prominent survey for technical insights into enterprise Java. The results showcase a significantly increased growth in the use of Jakarta EE and a growing interest in cloud native Java overall. The 2024 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report can be downloaded in its entirety here .

“The growing adoption of Jakarta EE and cloud native Java technologies shows that the enterprise Java ecosystem continues to evolve in line with modern development practices,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation.“With Jakarta EE 11 on the horizon, we are committed to delivering innovations that align with the evolving needs of the enterprise Java ecosystem.”

Now in its seventh year, the Jakarta EE Developer Survey continues to be a vital resource for understanding developer needs, preferences, and trends within the Java ecosystem. It also offers business leaders valuable insights into the evolving landscape of cloud native enterprise Java, helping them shape their strategies. Conducted from March 19 to May 31, 2024, the survey gathered insights from 1409 participants, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of enterprise Java.

Key findings from the 2024 survey include:



Spring/Spring Boot remains the leading Java framework for cloud native applications, while Jakarta EE and MicroProfile have seen notable growth.

Jakarta EE adoption continues to rise, with 32% of respondents having migrated (up from 26% in 2023).

Jakarta EE 10 adoption has doubled to 34%, indicating a strong shift towards newer versions, while usage of Java EE 8 has declined from 46% to 40%.

Interest in aligning Jakarta EE with Java SE innovations, such as Records and Virtual Threads, has also grown (37%, up from 30% in 2023). The top five priorities for the Jakarta EE community include better support for Kubernetes, microservices, adapting to Java SE innovations, support for testing improvements, and faster innovation.



The Jakarta EE community welcomes contributions and participation from individuals and organisations alike. With the Jakarta EE Working Group hard at work on the upcoming Jakarta EE 11 release, which includes innovative cloud native features, there's no better time to join this vibrant community and make your voice heard. Get involved and connect with the global community by visiting us here .

For organisations that rely on enterprise Java, the Jakarta EE Working Group offers a unique opportunity to shape its future. Membership not only supports the community's sustainability but also provides access to marketing initiatives and direct engagement with key contributors. Explore the benefits of membership here .

Quotes from Jakarta EE Working Group Member Organizations

IBM

“Jakarta EE continues its drive to deliver innovation developers can use as shown by its widespread and increasing adoption,” said Ian Robinson, CTO IBM Application Runtimes.“With a combination of standard APIs and operational efficiency in our Liberty runtime and tooling, IBM is bringing complete Jakarta EE compatibility and production support, along with MicroProfile, making it ideal for cloud native applications.”

Microsoft

“We are glad to see the Java ecosystem continue to remain vibrant, including both Spring and Jakarta EE,” said Scott Hunter, Microsoft VP of Product, Azure Developer Experience.“We are especially proud to play a key role in the upcoming Jakarta EE 11 release alongside our partners Oracle, IBM, Red Hat, and Broadcom.”

Oracle

“The survey shows growing adoption of and interest in Jakarta EE and MicroProfile technologies, along with the latest Java versions, in microservices and hybrid architectures, across multiple clouds, with AI integration,” said Tom Snyder, VP of Engineering, Oracle Enterprise Cloud Native Java.“Oracle's investments in WebLogic Server, Helidon, Coherence, Java and AI are aligned with these trends. We're excited to be working with the community to build future generations of enterprise Java.”

Payara

“Payara strongly believes that Jakarta EE offers an ideal platform to support the development of future-proof, forward-looking applications, and the 2024 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report reaffirms this vision,” said Steve Millidge, CEO and Founder at Payara Services.“The growing adoption of Jakarta EE, especially with the upcoming Jakarta EE 11 and the creation of the Jakarta EE Future Directions Interest Group, underscores its ability to evolve and meet the ever-changing demands of modern enterprise environments. Payara is committed to supporting Jakarta EE's evolution, as we see its flexibility, standardisation, and vendor-neutrality as key enablers for developers building the cloud native, scalable, and interoperable applications of the future.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 385 members. Visit us at this year's Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (Germany)

Gloria Huppert/Marita Bäumer

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

...

+49 (89) 211 871 -70/ -62

Nichols Communications for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL

Jay Nichols

...

+1 408-772-1551

514 Media Ltd for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (France, Italy, Spain)

Benoit

M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370