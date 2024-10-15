SCCG Announces Partnership With Steelhead Compliance Solutions To Elevate Tribal Gaming And Safeguard Tribal Sovereignty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Announces Partnership with Steelhead Compliance Solutions

This strategic alliance will connect tribal nations with SCCG's vast of gaming companies and service providers, helping to safeguard tribal sovereignty

- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management , a global leader in Tribal gaming advisory and management services , is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Steelhead Compliance Solutions, LLC, a leader in tribal gaming compliance and regulatory affairs. This partnership aims to create significant opportunities for tribal nations by connecting them with SCCG's expansive network of over 200 affiliated gaming companies and service providers. Together, SCCG and Steelhead will work to strengthen tribal gaming operations, enhance regulatory compliance, and uphold tribal sovereignty.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement for the collaboration:

“Partnering with Steelhead Compliance Solutions aligns perfectly with SCCG's mission to support the growth and success of tribal gaming enterprises across the U.S. Steelhead's commitment to preserving tribal sovereignty and ensuring regulatory excellence will be instrumental in helping us provide unparalleled value to tribal nations. We are thrilled to bring our global network and expertise together with Steelhead's deep understanding of tribal governance and regulatory frameworks.”

Richard Armstrong, founding partner of Steelhead Compliance Solutions, LLC, added,

“Our partnership with SCCG represents an exciting new chapter in our commitment to supporting Indian Country. SCCG's extensive management and service offerings, coupled with their unmatched global network, are the perfect complement to our expertise. Together, we will ensure tribal gaming operations not only thrive but also maintain the highest standards of regulatory compliance, protect tribal assets, and capitalize on new opportunities-all while safeguarding tribal sovereignty, which is fundamental to tribal nations.”

Steelhead Compliance Solutions brings over 80 years of combined experience, specializing in assisting tribal nations in navigating complex regulatory environments. The firm is known for its strong relationships with regulatory officials and leaders at tribal, state, and federal levels. Steelhead delivers comprehensive compliance, regulatory, and legal solutions, all while prioritizing the protection of tribal sovereignty. The partnership with SCCG aims to provide tribal nations with the tools and resources needed to grow their gaming operations while maintaining their independence and self-determination.

About Steelhead Compliance Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2019, Steelhead Compliance Solutions is a leading consulting firm specializing in tribal gaming regulation, compliance, and government relations. With over 80 years of combined experience among its partners, the firm is committed to empowering tribal nations to strengthen their gaming operations while preserving and protecting their sovereignty. Steelhead partners serve in critical regulatory roles across Indian Country, ensuring firsthand expertise in all facets of tribal government gaming.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.



