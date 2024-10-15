GITEX Impact CSO Business Club Expands Global Network With New Wave Of Sustainability Leaders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The GITEX Impact CSO Business Club – the world's largest community of sustainability leaders – welcomes 200 new Impact Leaders in 2024, growing to a community of 500 GITEX Impact Leaders from around the world.

This year, 26% GITEX Impact Leaders come from the Middle East, 25% from Europe, 25% from Asia Pacific, 16% from the Americas, and 7.5% from Africa.

GITEX Impact is pleased to announce a list of 200 Impact Leaders, chosen across sectors and regions for the year 2024. The 200 of 2024 will join the existing community of 300 Impact Leaders chosen last year. GITEX Impact Leaders become members of the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club, the world's largest community of sustainability leaders coming together to build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. GITEX Impact is the region's largest and most innovative climate-tech event.

Impact Leaders are sustainability leaders with a substantial record of impact and collaboration at an organizational and personal level. They have been chosen after a rigorous selection process on the basis of their high relevance to corporate sustainability, strong impact track record, credible vision for the future, and evidence of collaboration. The community is curated in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris, the world's largest sustainability and climate focused venture builder that establishes and manages new ventures and assets that profoundly move the needle towards a sustainable future. Sustain Labs Paris is also the Program Partner to GITEX Impact 2024. The list has been vetted by a jury of 10 GITEX Impact Leaders and sustainability experts.

The reach and connectivity that GITEX Impact Leaders gain includes participating in a powerful community of like-minded peers, learning with sustainability experts and organisations across the globe, partaking in unique shared experiences at exemplary examples of sustainability in various corners of the world, and benefiting from proprietary research and insights through strategic partnerships. Additionally, it also includes an invitation to both GITEX Global & GITEX Impact, the GITEX Impact CSO Business Club, and participation in an exclusively curated annual program for the GITEX Impact Leaders community.

The names of the 200 GITEX Impact Leaders for 2024 have been announced by GITEX Impact here. Notable members from the Impact Leaders list include Vijay Bains , Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Emirates NBD; Jasandra Nyker , Managing Partner, Saja Climate Partners; Ankit Todi , Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group; Gaia Pretner , Head of Sustainability, European Club Association. With their expertise, these influential Impact Leaders are poised to spearhead transformative initiatives that will drive sustainability, foster innovation, and create resilient frameworks to address some of the most pressing global challenges in the years to come.

Other noteworthy members include Virginie Helias , the Chief Sustainability Officer of Procter & Gamble, a multinational consumer goods company; Yuko Kitakaze , the Chief Sustainability Officer of Dentsu, the largest advertising agency in Japan; Pierre Alexandre Bapst , the Chief Sustainability Officer of Hermès Group, the retail luxury goods and jewellery company; Mustafa Alkhabbaz , the Lead Technologist at Air Products, a company innovating toward a cleaner-energy future with industrial gas solutions and cutting-edge technology; Jeffrey Hogue , the Chief Sustainability Officer of Levi Strauss & Co, the leading retail apparel and fashion company; Jane Boyle , the Head of Sustainability of Abu Dhabi Airports, a company operating five commercial airports in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

The GITEX Impact Leaders 2023 community has been a part of in-person gatherings in Paris during the Paris VIVATech, in Dubai for GITEX Impact 2023 & COP28, and in Villars-sur-Ollon for the annual summit of the Villars Institute. They have received scholarships for climate focused executive education programs, participated in a number of online gatherings discussing pressing issues and coming up with shared solutions. In collaboration with GITEX Impact, they have published Opinion Editorials, White Papers, launched initiatives, and spoken on major platforms.

Peter Brady, Assistant Vice President – Tech Cluster, Dubai World Trade Centre, says“In 2023, the GITEX Impact Leaders met around the globe to discuss and collaborate on issues pertaining to climate change and sustainability. This year, with the inclusion of 200 more Impact Leaders in the community, I expect a ground for more collaborations and shared solutions to tackle problems that need immediate attention.”

Dr Miniya Chatterji, CEO, Sustain Labs Paris, says“The GITEX Impact Leaders community now has 500 members from around the world, each of who have made a significant contribution to shaping a world that is better for its people and nature. In the last year, the community has met, learnt, shared, and collaborated. I am especially looking forward to the GITEX Impact Leaders 2024 for the diverse expertise and experiences they will bring to the community and to GITEX Impact.”

GITEX Impact 2024 is the premier global stage for climate-tech, sustainability, and ESG innovations, serving as a pivotal hub for thought leaders and sustainability enthusiasts. Positioned within the iconic Dubai Harbour, the 2024 edition will reflect the unprecedented demand driven by GITEX Global Tech Week, establishing Dubai as a center for sustainable and technological advancements. This year, GITEX Impact will be co-located with Expand North Star, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania, bringing together an unparalleled collection of events. The conference is poised to highlight green technologies and showcase groundbreaking solutions aimed at driving the green transition, meeting the 2030 sustainability agenda.

The GITEX Impact Leaders will convene at GITEX Impact, 13 – 16 October 2024 at the Dubai Harbour, the MENA region's largest climate-tech & ESG event. Sustain Labs Paris, the program partner for GITEX Impact 2024, is organising the GITEX Impact Leaders Community Meetings on 13 October from 11am – 12:15pm GST, and on 16 October from 2pm – 3pm GST at Workshop Capsule, Dubai Harbour. In case you wish to attend GITEX Impact, please register here ; and if you have any media requests, please register here .