Comoros Cuisine Showcased At The 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The rich heritage of Comoros was proudly displayed at the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, held at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The event was inaugurated by Hon. Consul General of Comoros, Commander K.L. Ganju, in the presence of a distinguished audience comprising diplomats, dignitaries, and art lovers from around the globe.



The food display was a vibrant testament to the cultural exchange between India and Comoros, meticulously prepared and designed by the talented students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The diverse array of Comorian dishes offered attendees a unique glimpse into the flavors and traditions of the Indian Ocean island nation.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of the Global Literary Festival, expressed his delight at the collaboration, stating,“This festival is not just about literature, but a celebration of global cultures. The inclusion of Comorian cuisine has added an exciting and rich dimension to this event.”



Hon. Consul General Comdr. K.L. Ganju also lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international relationships.“Food is a universal language, and through this display, we are sharing a piece of Comorian culture with the world. It is heartening to see such appreciation from the attendees,” he remarked.



The event was supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and the Writers Association of India, further highlighting the importance of creative and cultural partnerships in fostering international goodwill.



The culinary display was a huge success, garnering praise from all quarters, and stands as a testament to the growing cultural bonds between Comoros and India.



