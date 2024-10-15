National Day Of Hungary Celebrated In Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On the occasion of the National Day of Hungary - the 68th
anniversary of the 1956 Revolution, the embassy of the Republic of
Hungary in Azerbaijan organized an official reception, Azernews
reports, citing Report.
During the event, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamash
Torma talked about the National Day of his country, and the path of
development, and emphasized that relations between Hungary and
Azerbaijan are expanding year by year.
The Minister of labor and Social Protection of the Population,
Co-Chairman of the Joint Commission between the governments of
Azerbaijan and Hungary Sahil Babayev congratulated the ambassador
and friendly Hungarian people on the occasion of the National Day
of Hungary on behalf of the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Emphasizing that Hungary is a reliable friend and strategic
partner of Azerbaijan, the minister noted that there are
deep-rooted close ties between our peoples. Our political relations
are at a high level. Personal friendship and mutual trust of our
heads of state, mutual visits at the highest level make an
important contribution to further strengthening of relations. The
signing of the Joint Declaration on the expanded strategic
partnership between the two countries in 2023 once again confirmed
the strategic partnership of the two countries and added new
content to our cooperation.
Stating that more than 60 documents have been signed between
Azerbaijan and Hungary, S. Babayev pointed out that there is
continuous development in the economic relations of the two
countries, and that the trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Hungary
has increased by 30 percent in the 8 months of this year.
The minister pointed out the important role of the activity of
the intergovernmental commission in the development of our
relations, that 10 meetings of the commission have been held so
far, and that the 11th meeting is planned to be held in Budapest
next year.
He said that Hungary is an active participant in the restoration
and construction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,
the number of direct flights of the Hungarian "Wizz Air" company is
increasing year by year, and more than 700 young Azerbaijanis are
currently studying in Hungary under the "Stipendium Hungaricum"
scholarship program.
S. Babayev noted that our country is actively preparing for the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change and expects Hungary's active
participation in that event. The minister expressed confidence that
our Hungarian friends will make a great contribution to the success
of this conference and that the traditional friendly relations
between the two countries will be further strengthened and wished
prosperity to the Hungarian people.
