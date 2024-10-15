عربي


EC To Announce Schedule For Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls Today

EC To Announce Schedule For Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls Today


10/15/2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference here at 3.30 pm to announce the details.

While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.

Kashmir Observer

