EC To Announce Schedule For Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls Today
10/15/2024 12:06:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls on Tuesday.
The poll panel has convened a press conference here at 3.30 pm to announce the details.
While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year.
