SHEGLAM's New Haircare Line Delivers Effortless Style, Putting You In Full Control

OCTOBER 14, 2024 – SHEGLAM has been pushing the boundaries of beauty for years, and now it's taking it to the next level with the launch of SHEGLAM HAIR. This new line is all about embracing hairstyling without compromise – because why not have fabulous style and healthy hair? With SHEGLAM HAIR, your locks will shine brighter, feel stronger and be ready for all creative adventures.

SHEGLAM helps you explore and express the style that feels most like you, confident, comfortable and entirely your own. With SHEGLAM HAIR, you get the tools to dive deeper into your journey of self-discovery with that extra hair flair.

Complicated curlers be gone with the new SHEGLAM It-Curl One-Touch Instant Curler, designed for anyone who wants flawless curls without the fuss. In just 60 seconds, this curler heats up and is ready to go. It's super simple to use – just tuck, tap and twirl. In under 10 minutes, you'll be rocking everything from beachy waves to classic curls. And don't worry about tangles or burns, the curler's anti-snag and anti-scald design makes styling safe and stress-free. Even better, the GlossProTM ceramic coating ensures your curls are perfectly shaped, shiny and healthy-looking, with no heat damage.



If your hair is in need of some extra love, the SHEGLAM HAIR Hot Streak Thermal Defense Glow Oil Elixir is here to save the day. This lightweight yet powerful elixir shields your strands from heat damage up to 450°F (230°C), so you can style worry-free. It boosts shine by 90%, tames frizz and adds hydration without weighing your hair down.

Infused with jojoba, camellia and sunflower seed oils, the elixir nourishes your hair while leaving it soft and silky. And did we mention the velvety rose scent? Crafted by a master perfumer, this subtle fragrance adds a luxurious finishing touch to your styling routine.



The SHEGLAM HAIR Hot Streak Leave-In Protection Serum is your hair's ultimate defense shield, designed to keep hair strong, shiny and safe from heat damage up to 450°F (230°C). Lightweight and versatile, this serum is the ideal all-in-one primer for your styling routine. It tames frizz, locks in moisture and leaves your hair with a silky, glossy finish. The secret? Our blend of Hydrolyzed Protein and Argan Oil, which work together to deeply nourish and strengthen your hair from within. Apply it before heat styling for extra protection or use it throughout the day to smooth flyaways and add a touch of shine. The weightless mist makes it suitable for all hair types, from fine to thick, without weighing you down

At SHEGLAM, we know that one size doesn't fit all when it comes to hair. Our mission is simple: healthy hair, no matter what. You can switch up your style as often as you like without sacrificing your hair's natural vitality and shine.

The new SHEGLAM HAIR It-Curl Thermal Blowout Brush is your answer to big, bouncy blowouts at home. Designed with long, double bristles for easy, snag-free styling, this tool gives your hair volume and body in no time. Coated with GlossProTM to protect from heat damage, this brush heats up quickly and leaves your hair silky smooth, so you're always selfie-ready.

Looking for more control over your curls? The SHEGLAM HAIR It-Curl Curling Iron has an extra-long barrel designed for all hair lengths, allowing for a more customizable styling experience. The GlossProTM ceramic technology provides even heat distribution, so you can achieve frizz-free, long-lasting curls without damage. The digital temperature control and fast heat-up make it ideal for anyone who loves a quick, precise styling session.

If you're on the move, the SHEGLAM HAIR Travel Buddy Mini Hair Straightener is our favourite compact styling hero. It heats up quickly and fits perfectly in your carry-on – ideal for touch-ups or full styling when you're out and about. For straightening or curling, this mini powerhouse will keep your hair looking fab, at all times, everywhere.

From tackling hairstyling hiccups to creating solutions that work for all hair types, SHEGLAM HAIR is here to make every day a great hair day. We've teamed up with the best in the business to create products that offer professional-grade results without a salon visit, letting you get creative and express your style, your way.