Egypt To Organize 2Nd Population, Health, And Human Development Conference Next Week

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced the themes of the second edition of the International on Population, Health and Human Development (PHDC'24), which will be held from 21 to 25 October.





The conference will be held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in cooperation with the Ministerial Group for Human Development within the framework of the National Human Development Project and the Presidential Initiative for Human Development“A New Beginning for Building the Human Being”.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the conference will include a large number of activities, interactive sessions, discussions and workshops on various topics in the field of health, population, and human development.





A large number of ministers, ambassadors, experts, policy and decision makers locally and internationally, international organizations, civil society organizations, entrepreneurs and influencers are expected to attend the conference.





Abdel Ghaffar stressed that the conference serves as a dynamic platform that enhances the implementation of the goals of the Presidential Initiative for Human Development“Bedaya”, as it includes key stakeholders and provides global opportunities to exchange ideas and establish partnerships, to cooperate in addressing vital areas such as improving healthcare, enhancing education and creating job opportunities.





He pointed out that the first day of the conference includes a number of sessions related to clinical pathology and genetic diseases in children and the possibility of using artificial intelligence methods, in addition to sessions on cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries and the use of artificial intelligence mechanisms, pediatric surgeries, kidney diseases, dermatology, psychiatry, neurosurgery, nursing, liver diseases and the digestive system.





The second day of the conference will include other sessions on all axes of pediatrics, lung diseases, anesthesia, family planning and reproductive health, obstetrics and gynecology, ear, nose and throat, and neonatal nursing.





Meanwhile, the sessions on the third day of the conference include topics on oncology surgeries, radiation oncology, general surgeries, infectious diseases, epidemiology, family medicine, neurology, vascular surgeries, cardiovascular medicine, and interventional cardiology.





Abdel Ghaffar continued that the fourth day of the conference includes dialogue sessions on topics related to orthopedic surgeries, urology surgeries, emergency medicine, rheumatology, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, clinical nutrition, dentistry, ophthalmology, maxillofacial surgery, and diagnostic radiology.





The ministry's spokesperson noted that the conference includes a number of workshops on building the capacities of human cadres working in the health sector, enhancing access to good health care services for women and girls exposed to violence and raising their awareness through safe women's clinics, and training on GAHAR accreditation tools.





Nevertheless, the conference will also include the exchange of expertise between Egypt and China in the field of tumor detection and treatment, the necessary measures to enhance women's health and economically empower them, and enhancing the role of health sector workers.





The conference aims to address the various challenges facing the health system in a way that ensures the achievement of sustainable development goals, investment in human development, enhancing the sustainability of upgrading the health system, and strengthening partnerships with various stakeholders locally and internationally.