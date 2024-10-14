Pharmabcine Announces Safety Approval For 4Mg Single-Dose Cohort In Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of PMC-403 For Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Safety Review Committee (SRC) approves single ascending dose 4mg cohort in Phase 1 trial of PMC-403, preparing for multiple ascending dose 4 mg cohort. PMC-403 is being explored in broader therapeutic areas, including rare vascular systemic capillary leak syndrome (SCLS) and kidney diseases.

DAEJEON, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine, Inc.

(KOSDAQ: 208340), a clinical-stage public company developing next-generation therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, today announced that its TIE2-activating antibody candidate,

PMC-403 , has received unanimous safety approval from the Safety Review Committee (SRC) for the 4mg single ascending dose (SAD) cohort in its Phase 1 clinical trial for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The Company is now preparing to begin enrollment for the 4mg multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohort.

PMC-403

is a novel TIE2-activating antibody with a unique mechanism that stabilizes pathological, leaky blood vessels. TIE2 receptors, expressed on endothelial cells, play a critical role in vessel normalization processes such as angiogenesis and intercellular adhesion, thereby inhibiting the progression of AMD.

This Phase 1 trial targets patients with neovascular AMD who no longer respond to anti-VEGF standard therapies. The safety and tolerability of the 4mg single dose were successfully confirmed, laying the groundwork for advancing to the multiple-dosing phase.

Dr. Weon Sup Lee , Head of R&D and Chief Technology Officer at PharmAbcine, stated, "The successful completion of the 4mg single-dose study is a significant milestone, highlighting the potential of PMC-403 as a breakthrough treatment for AMD. As we move forward with the multiple-dose study, we aim to gather additional safety and efficacy data to establish a robust foundation for Phase 2 trials."

Macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness, results from aging-related damage to the retina, particularly due to the development of abnormal blood vessels in the macula. The global aging population has led to a rapid increase in cases, and current treatments with anti-VEGF inhibitors are often insufficient for complete treatment. Consequently, there is a growing demand for therapies with novel mechanisms of action.

PharmAbcine plans to continue its research with the goal of initiating a Phase 2 trial after confirming the safety and efficacy of the 4mg multiple-dose cohort. The Company expects PMC-403 to play a pivotal role in the global market for AMD treatments.

Beyond ophthalmology, PMC-403 is being explored in therapeutic areas, including vascular-related rare diseases, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury, oncology and kidney diseases. The Company has collaborated with

Dr. Kirk Druey , former Chief of the NIH's Lung and Vascular Inflammation Section, to explore PMC-403's efficacy in animal models for Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome (SCLS, also known as Clarkson disease). In a recent interview, Dr. Druey expressed excitement about PMC-403's potential in treating SCLS patients. While there is currently no approved treatment for SCLS, PMC-403 received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of SCLS on February 21, 2023.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage public company developing next-generation IgG-based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and unmet vascular-related needs.

The Company's main pipeline includes clinical assets

olinvacimab ,

PMC-403 , and

PMC-309 .

Olinvacimab , the Company's lead asset, is undergoing a Phase II trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia to reconfirm the encouraging results from a Phase Ib olinvacimab plus pembrolizumab trial, which delivered 50% ORR, 67% DCR, and a clean safety profile.

PMC-403

is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional, leaky, and disorganized pathological vessels. It is being tested for neovascular AMD in Phase 1 trials in Korea. PMC-403 is also being explored in other therapeutic areas related to pathological blood vessels, including rare and non-rare vascular-related diseases.

PMC-309 , a novel anti-VISTA antagonist IgG effective in pan-pH conditions, is an immune checkpoint regulator targeting MDSC (myeloid-derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages, which play a pivotal role in maintaining an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. A Phase I study is ongoing in Australia, and a Phase Ib/II study combining PMC-309 with pembrolizumab is planned.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit

or follow us on YouTube and LinkedIn.

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team

E-mail: [email protected]

