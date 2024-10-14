Macalus V. Hogan, MD, MBA, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pittsburgh Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeon to Serve Philanthropic Arm of AOFAS®

Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, MaCalus V. Hogan, MD, MBA, has been installed as President of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)® that advances the Society's mission by funding and promoting education, research, social impact, and humanitarian endeavors.

“I believe in the AOFAS mission pillars of education, research, and humanitarian pursuits and their critical importance to our Society's success both today and into the future,” Dr. Hogan said.“I am honored and look forward to working closely with the Foundation and AOFAS Boards in the years ahead.”

Currently, Dr. Hogan serves as the David Silver Professor and Chair of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chief of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Orthopaedic Surgery Service Line. Additionally, Dr. Hogan is the director at the Foot and Ankle Injury Research (FAIR) group within the department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

In addition to his clinical and research practice, Dr. Hogan serves as the lead sports foot and ankle consultant for UPMC Sports Medicine and athletic departments at the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Duquesne University, Robert Morris University, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. He also serves as the assistant team physician for Point Park University, including the Conservatory of Performing Arts, and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

After earning his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., Dr. Hogan completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Virginia Medical School in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He also completed a master of business administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh Joseph M. Katz School of Business.

Previously, Dr. Hogan served on the Foundation Board of Directors as president-elect and member-at-large. He also served as a member of the Committee on Health Outcomes, Registries & Data, Research Committee, and Education Committee, and as Pre-Meeting Co-chair for AOFAS Annual Meeting 2022.

Dr. Hogan began his involvement with AOFAS in 2010 as a participant in the AOFAS Resident Scholarship Program . In 2017, he received funding through the AOFAS Research Grants Program , and he and his research team are two-time recipients of the Society's prestigious J. Leonard Goldner Award for best basic science research, earning the honor in 2013 and 2020.

“I look forward to working toward the growth and expansion of our Foundation programs; particularly our outreach and development of future orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeons,” Dr. Hogan said.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information, visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation .

