PRA Group To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 4

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PRA Group, (Nasdaq: PRAA ), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its third quarter 2024 results after close on Monday, November 4, 2024, followed by a webcast and call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit . To listen by phone on November 4, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 4, 2025, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 29879# until November 11, 2024.



The Company currently plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on Monday, February 24, 2025.



About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 641-0558

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED