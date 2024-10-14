3 People Wounded In Hostile Shelling Of Selydove
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in the Russian shelling of Selydove, Donetsk region.
This was reported on facebook by the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrinform reports.
“Three people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district. Police officers evacuated the victims to the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district, and handed them over to rescuers. The rescuers transported the wounded to the village of Shevchenko, where doctors were waiting for them,” the institution said.
Video: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, on October 13, Russian troops killed four residents of Donetsk region and injured three more people.
