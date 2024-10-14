Spandex Announces Autumn Sale, New Equipment, And Training Sessions For Large Format Printing Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discounts, Advanced Laminator Technology, and Professional Training Sessions Highlight Spandex's Commitment to Supporting Growth

- Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spandex, a leader in the large format printing industry, is introducing a series of updates this October designed to help businesses stay competitive. These include significant discounts through their Autumn Sale, the introduction of new advanced equipment, and hands-on training opportunities.

Autumn Sale Offers Savings on Essential Supplies

The Autumn Sale from Spandex features discounts on a range of materials, tools, and accessories, providing businesses with a cost-effective way to restock supplies. This seasonal promotion makes it easier for customers to purchase high-quality materials while keeping expenses down during the busy fall season.

"With our Autumn Sale, we aim to help businesses maximize their budgets without sacrificing quality. It's the perfect time to prepare for the busy months ahead," said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Spandex website to explore the full range of discounted products and take advantage of the seasonal savings.

New Technology: GFP 663TH Top Heat Laminator

Spandex is also highlighting the GFP 663TH Top Heat Laminator, an advanced laminator that includes "Smart Finishing Technology" for precision-focused applications like vehicle wraps and signage. The laminator's enhanced temperature control system ensures consistent and high-quality results, making it an ideal choice for businesses aiming to improve their finishing capabilities.

"The GFP 663TH is a game-changer for any shop that values precision and efficiency," noted Wiscombe. "It allows businesses to produce stunning results without the steep learning curve, making it a top choice for professionals looking to elevate their work." More information about this laminator and its specifications is available on the Spandex website.

Professional Development: Window Film Training Course

Recognizing the importance of skill development, Spandex is offering a two-day training course focused on Architectural Window Film and Safety Film applications, sponsored by Avery Dennison. This course includes hands-on instruction with both solar window films and safety films, making it suitable for professionals looking to expand their service offerings.

"In an industry where technology and customer demands are always evolving, staying educated is crucial," said Wiscombe. "Our window film class offers practical skills that attendees can immediately apply to their work." The course also includes a free roll of Avery Dennison film for each participant upon completion. Registration is now open on the Spandex website.

Additional Savings and Support

In addition to the Autumn Sale, Spandex is offering quantity discounts on select products, making bulk purchases more affordable. Customers can also find deep discounts in the Clearance Items section, providing opportunities to purchase high-quality materials at reduced prices. These offers help businesses maintain steady stock levels while managing costs effectively.

For more information about the Autumn Sale, new equipment, or training sessions, customers can reach out to Spandex's dedicated support team:

Sales Inquiries: ... | 801-262-6451

General Information: ...

Online Shop: spandex

About Spandex

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall's vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit , email ..., or call 801-262-6451.

