(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna is pleased to announce MTE Equipment Solutions, Inc. (MTE) has joined its growing and Turf (GST) dealer network. GST dealers are the exclusive providers of Husqvarna's lowest height-of-cut products and features through mobile sales and service. Products offered include the Husqvarna CEORATM and commercial Automower® models in addition to an array of handheld equipment.

Husqvarna Announces Addition of MTE Equipment Solutions, Inc. to Growing Golf and Sport Turf Dealer Network

Craig Houseknecht, Vice President, Sales and Operations, MTE states, "MTE has always strived to bring new and innovative solutions to the areas that we serve. We feel this partnership with Husqvarna allows us to do just that. Husqvarna has a decades-long history advancing autonomous mowing technology. Because of this, we believe Husqvarna is the manufacturer best positioned to bring this technology to golf and sports turf facilities. Beyond the benefits of autonomous mowing, these all-electric products provide an opportunity to limit emissions at our green facilities in a manner that is actually more cost effective to operate compared to traditional mowers. It is an incredible value proposition for facilities that are looking to lower equipment operating costs and emissions at the same time, without sacrificing quality. We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Husqvarna to offer these revolutionary products to golf courses and sports turf facilities throughout the Northeast."

"Husqvarna is excited to welcome MTE to our GST network. Since 2010, MTE has been a leading supplier of commercial equipment in the Northeast backed by their 85+ team members, 4 full-service locations, and commitment to customer service," said Dave Plaster, Vice President, Sports & Golf Husqvarna Group. "We look forward to working with MTE to help introduce the latest autonomous mowing technology to help golf course superintendents, sports field managers and grounds crews save time and money while becoming more sustainable."

MTE Equipment Solutions, Inc. will serve the following states: New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and northern New Jersey (counties served – Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren,

#888-708-5296

Locations:

MTE Rochester

33 Thruway Dr.

West Henrietta, NY 14586

#585-334-0100

MTE Albany

10 Green Mountain Dr.

Cohoes, NY 12047

#518-783-0668

MTE New England

115 Franklin St Ext

Derry, NH 03038

#603-404-2286

MTE Connecticut

17 Pickett District Rd

New Milford, CT 06776

#860-799-7555

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna, a brand within Husqvarna Group, is a market leader in innovative and high-quality products and services for shaping green spaces in parks, forests and gardens. Since 1689, Swedish-born Husqvarna has a strong focus on research and development and is a pioneer in robotic lawn mowers and chainsaws. Today, the product portfolio consists of the next generation of robotic mowers, riders, chainsaws and trimmers for professional as well as private use. Sustainable value creation, product innovation and digitalization remain important for the journey ahead. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries. Husqvarna Group, which also includes Gardena and Husqvarna Construction, has 13,800 employees around the world and net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 53,3 billion.

For further inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Husqvarna

