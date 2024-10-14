Cherry Bekaert Acquires Business Central Solutions Developer Suite Engine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert

(the Firm) is pleased to announce the of Suite Engine , a solutions developer for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. This acquisition enhances the Firm's and consulting capabilities as Suite Engine is a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner and Microsoft AppSource ISV publisher .

As a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner and Microsoft AppSource ISV publisher, Suite Engine strengthens Cherry Bekaert's portfolio with its Microsoft-based business applications solutions. The acquisition of Suite Engine enhances Cherry Bekaert's ability to provide clients with expanded innovative technology solutions to improve their business processes and operations.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Suite Engine supports complex, multi-channel businesses and processes with solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Each solution seamlessly integrates with all Microsoft 365 apps and is hosted in the cloud by Microsoft. Solutions provided by the company include payment processing, ecommerce channel management, residential development management, and heavy equipment dealer management systems.

"The addition of Suite Engine's Microsoft-based business applications solutions bolsters Cherry Bekaert's portfolio of offerings to clients looking to improve their business processes and operations with innovative technology solutions," said Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, Michelle Thompson . "We look forward to the expansion of our capabilities to serve our clients, further strengthening our ability to offer a comprehensive suite of technology consulting services that integrate seamlessly with our core accounting, tax and advisory services."

The acquisition of Suite Engine enhances Cherry Bekaert's ability to provide clients with targeted solutions to simplify processes. The Firm is now equipped with:



Equipment Dealer Management System – RPM , a commercial and industrial equipment sales, rental, and service solution;

Multichannel Sales Management Software – CSM , a unified eCommerce channel management solution;

Construction Management System – HomeBuilder , a residential development management solution; And Payment Processing Software – CPM , a retail payments workflow application.

"We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Cherry Bekaert and eager to explore the exciting opportunities ahead. By leveraging Cherry Bekaert's vast capabilities and resources, we can continue providing seamless support for our client's business processes through our carefully crafted solutions for Business Central," said Tom Marshello , Director of Suite Engine. "We are confident this collaboration will bring tremendous value to our partners and clients and further reinforce our position as a leading provider of innovative ERP solutions in the market."

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh/disclosure .

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at

cbh and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, X or Instagram .

