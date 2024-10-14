Exabeam Launches Cloud Platform Availability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Meet Local Demand for AI-Driven Cybersecurity Innovation

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Exabeam demonstrates its commitment to customers in the Kingdom through increased local presence and accessibility to dedicated cybersecurity solutions through its ongoing collaboration with Cloud



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14th October 2024 – Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, has launched availability of the cloud-native Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to empower local organizations with in-country data residency. Built on Google Cloud, the New-Scale Security Operations Platform will leverage the Dammam Google Cloud region (me-central2) to meet demand for growing cloud-native security requirements. This cloud region marks the first Middle East region and ninth worldwide for Exabeam.

By harnessing the Dammam Google Cloud region, Exabeam enables its customers and partners to embrace its cloud-native New-Scale Platform and add AI-driven analytics on top of the self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM platform. This expansion ensures Exabeam can now comprehensively serve customer’s varying SIEM requirements that meet local data residency rules to empower threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR).



“The KSA is uniquely positioned for substantial digital growth, with its Vision 2030 initiative driving unprecedented technological advancements. As the digital landscape grows, it becomes increasingly important that organizations have local cloud coverage to balance the need for cybersecurity innovation with regional data compliance requirements,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President & General Manager iMETA, Exabeam. “The deployment of our first cloud region in the Middle East demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the region’s cybersecurity posture. We are focused on providing organizations in the KSA with dedicated security solutions to respond to emerging threats with speed and accuracy.”



In addition to the launch of its Dammam Google Cloud region, Exabeam is delivering new value in KSA by helping organizations meet the compliance requirements from the National Cybersecurity Authority. The LogRhythm SIEM platform by Exabeam provides a dedicated NCA OTCC Compliance Module to all security teams. This enables analysts to leverage investigations and alarms for immediate analysis of activities within vital operational environments, including critical national infrastructure.



“I am proud of our deep rooted and long-standing presence in the KSA. Our team works tirelessly with leading governmental and private organizations to help support the nation’s ambition for secure digital transformation, and our new cloud instance is the latest way we’re bringing innovation to the region. Driving cybersecurity momentum in the KSA will remain a core focus for Exabeam as we advance our capabilities to help local organizations accelerate the maturity of their security operations,” said Dohaji.



“As we continue to grow and innovate as a newly merged company, the expansion of cloud coverage in Saudi Arabia represents a crucial step in our mission to deliver exceptional value to vigilant CISOs worldwide,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO at Exabeam. “Whether customers prefer cloud-native, self-hosted, or hybrid deployment, we are dedicated to delivering the flexibility, innovation and local support they need for their security operations to thrive.”



The launch of cloud coverage in Saudi follows the recent merger of Exabeam and LogRhythm, creating one of the industry’s leading and largest pure-play SIEM vendor relentlessly focused on empowering security analysts, security engineers, and CISOs with the tools, intelligence, and guidance needed to safeguard their organizations against cyberthreats.

