New Draft Law Proposes Preferential Leasing Of Agricultural Lands In Liberated Areas
10/14/2024 7:09:26 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The agricultural lands in the territories freed from
Azerbaijan's Occupation will be leased to businesses in a manner
determined by the relevant executive authority through investment
competitions.
This was reflected in the draft law proposing additions and
changes to the "Land Leasing" law, discussed at today's meeting of
the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The project notes that within the boundaries of inhabited
villages and settlement areas in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur
economic regions, agricultural lands close to these settlements
will be allocated to residents for annual and perennial crops, in
accordance with the procedure established by the relevant executive
authority.
These lands will be leased on preferential terms.
