New Draft Law Proposes Preferential Leasing Of Agricultural Lands In Liberated Areas

10/14/2024 7:09:26 AM

The agricultural lands in the territories freed from Azerbaijan's Occupation will be leased to businesses in a manner determined by the relevant executive authority through investment competitions.

This was reflected in the draft law proposing additions and changes to the "Land Leasing" law, discussed at today's meeting of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The project notes that within the boundaries of inhabited villages and settlement areas in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, agricultural lands close to these settlements will be allocated to residents for annual and perennial crops, in accordance with the procedure established by the relevant executive authority.

These lands will be leased on preferential terms.

