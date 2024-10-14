The Fall Of Peru’S “Divine Messenger”: Andrés Hurtado’S Corruption Scandal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Andrés Avelino Hurtado Grados, known as "Chibolín," once claimed to be a divine messenger who communicated with extraterrestrials.



The popular TV host and self-proclaimed future president of Peru has now fallen from grace. A court has ordered 18 months of preventive detention for Hurtado on charges of influence peddling and bribery.



Hurtado's rise to fame began with humble origins. He grew up in a poor neighborhood and worked as a house cleaner before becoming a comedian.



His career skyrocketed when he landed a role in Peru 's most-watched comedy show. Eventually, Hurtado secured his own prime-time program, where he rubbed shoulders with celebrities.



The TV personality cultivated an image of philanthropy and social mobility. He documented charitable acts on his Saturday night show, helping impoverished families and raising funds for sick children.







Hurtado's flamboyant style included designer clothes, luxury cars, and diamond rings. Behind this charitable facade, authorities allege a web of corruption and influence.



Prosecutors accuse Hurtado of brokering the return of 40 kilograms of seized gold to businessman Javier Miu Lei. The deal allegedly involved a $1 million bribe to a senior anti-money laundering prosecutor.

Peru's Corruption Scandal

Hurtado also faces accusations of expediting citizenship processes for well-connected individuals through immigration contacts. He reportedly received a BMW valued at $33,000 from a footballer's family as payment for such services.



These allegations have implicated high-ranking officials across various government institutions. The scandal has exposed deep-rooted corruption networks in Peru.



It involves judges, prosecutors, intelligence officials, and even links to notorious drug trafficker "Vaticano." Hurtado 's connections reportedly extended to the highest levels of government, including the current president.



As the case unfolds, many public figures have distanced themselves from Hurtado. The fire department revoked his honorary firefighter title, and the armed forces withdrew a medal previously awarded to him.



His fall from grace has been swift and comprehensive. This scandal highlights the intertwining of entertainment, politics, and illegal economies in Peru.



It raises questions about the integrity of public institutions and the influence of media personalities. The case may lead to renewed calls for anti-corruption measures and institutional reforms.

