Here’S How Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull And Tanishk Bagchi Have Pushed Boundaries With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Title Track!

After the massive success of“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track, Bagchi is making waves by introducing India to the pulsating beats of Amapiano. Known for his innovative soundscapes, Tanishk blends the eerie essence of the franchise's signature melody with the soulfulness of Amapiano, marking a first for Indian music. The title track fuses the haunting charm of“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” with Amapiano's rhythmic groove, delivering an anthem that is sure to dominate parties across the nation. Tanishk shared,“When the makers approached me with their vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive. He added,“T-Series has been a tremendous support, and Bhushan Kumar's vision allows me to experiment freely. Kartik Aaryan's energy adds so much to the song-it's truly a unique experience.” The track also brings together the vibrant energy of Diljit Dosanjh and global icon Pitbull, an explosive collaboration that adds a cross-cultural flair to the song.

Sharing his excitement, Diljit stated,“Working with Tanishk is always a thrill. He has a way of fusing genres that elevates the music. I'm excited for fans to see how we've pushed boundaries with this track.” Pitbull shared,“Music has no borders, and this track is proof of that. Teaming up with Tanishk and Diljit for this project was fire. I can't wait to see the response from India-let's make history!” Tanishk's past collaborations with icons like Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi in Dance Meri Rani introduced Afrobeat to India. With this new venture, he's once again at the forefront of musical evolution, bridging cultures and genres.