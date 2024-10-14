Enemy Fired Upon Eight Localities In Kherson Region Over Last Day - One Killed, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 13, one person was killed and four others were in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Stanislav and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian hit a cell tower and residential areas of the settlements. In particular, three multi-storey buildings and six private houses, gas pipelines, a warehouse, garages, motorcycles and private cars were damaged.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 31 Shahed UAVs, 36s disappeared from radar

One person died and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression , Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a moped driver in Kherson region. The man was killed.

