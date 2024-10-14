عربي


Enemy Fired Upon Eight Localities In Kherson Region Over Last Day - One Killed, Four Wounded

10/14/2024 3:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 13, one person was killed and four others were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Stanislav and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian troops hit a cell tower and residential areas of the settlements. In particular, three multi-storey buildings and six private houses, gas pipelines, a warehouse, garages, motorcycles and private cars were damaged.

Read also: Ukrainian forces shoot down 31 Shahed UAVs, 36 drone s disappeared from radar

One person died and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression , Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a moped driver in Kherson region. The man was killed.

Photo for illustration

UkrinForm

