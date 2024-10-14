Four Civilians Killed, Three Others Injured In Donetsk Region Over Past Day
10/14/2024 3:08:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 13, Russians killed four residents of Donetsk region and injured three others.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
"On October 13, Russians killed four residents of Donetsk: 2two in Chasiv Yar, one in Zvanivka, and one in Vyshneve. Three more people in the region were injured over the past day," noted the regional chief.
Filashkin emphasized that the total number of civilian casualties from Russian forces in Donetsk region (2,816 killed and 6,292 injured) does not include figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk on October 13.
