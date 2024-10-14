Aspire Academy, Education Above All Foundation Sign Collaboration Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Aspire Academy has signed a collaboration agreement with the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation to share information and provide training opportunities in a variety of areas.

Deputy Director of Aspire Academy, Ali Salem Afifa, and Director of EAA's Al Fakhoora Programme, Talal Al Hothal, signed the cooperation agreement at a ceremony at the Academy.

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation aims to transform lives through education. The collaboration will allow beneficiaries identified by the EAA Foundation to participate in future events offered by Aspire Academy.

One of Aspire Academy's key projects, which the EAA Foundation will be able to benefit from, is the unique Leadership Development Programme (LDP). The LDP is designed to develop the leadership skills of our student-athletes and to prepare them for future roles both on and off the field.

Al Fakhoora, a programme of EAA Foundation, through Qatar Scholarship, works to ensure the right to education for youth in conflict-affected regions, particularly refugees and IDPs, through the provision of a holistic higher education model. The goal is to unlock a new generation of marginalised youth to become educated, professionally skilled, civically engaged individuals who inspire and guide their families and communities towards cohesion and prosperity.

Al Fakhoora Programme Engagement Manager, Abdulla Albakri, explained how a partnership with Aspire Academy can help them achieve their goals.

“Through our scholarship programs, we also offer training courses to students to enhance their skills when they the workforce after graduation,” he said.

“We want to offer our students what they need and also allow them to benefit from the facilities and training courses offered by Aspire Academy.

The Deputy Director of Education and Student Affairs, Ali Ahmad Al Hitmi, outlined why Aspire Academy has entered into the collaboration.

“One of the tasks entrusted to Aspire Foundation, especially Aspire Academy, is to establish partnerships to serve the community and education in general,” he said.