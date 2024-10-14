Pathlock Announces Strategic Partnership With Gulf IT Network Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership includes exclusive distribution and resale of Pathlock application security and controls software in the Middle East

Pathlock , the leader in identity and application access governance, today announced a strategic partnership with

Gulf IT Distribution , the leading provider of identity provisioning automation software in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Africa. This collaboration will provide simplified, streamlined solutions for high-powered identity and application access security to customers of both Pathlock and Gulf IT, and their expert risk advisory partners.

The Pathlock platform seamlessly addresses identity security risk by closing key access risk gaps that other identity provisioning software cannot. This is achieved by automating truly compliant provisioning and continuous access controls monitoring in a highly agile, consumable manner.

"The Middle East is a key priority in Pathlock's global expansion strategy, and our partnership with Gulf IT enables us to provide identity and application access governance to a broader range of customers operating within the region," said Damon Tompkins, President, Pathlock. This collaboration will allow customers to streamline their identity and access security procedures, enhancing their overall security posture. By leveraging the advanced technologies and combined expertise of Pathlock and Gulf IT, customers can achieve more efficient, compliant, and secure workflows, ultimately reducing risk and improving operational efficiency."

Effective access security and controls are critical in securing regulated applications – particularly those functioning across hybrid technology footprints. The Pathlock Cloud platform delivers these controls while seamlessly integrating with existing identity automation tools.

Organizations relying on regulated applications to operate core business functions face increasingly complex security requirements and sophisticated threat risks. Combined, these factors are driving significant increases in the time and resources needed to address these challenges. Until now, this work has been highly manual and often inconsistent across business functions. The Pathlock Cloud platform addresses these pain points directly, leveraging automation to alleviate the burden on security teams.

"As the complex business landscape continues to evolve in response to rapid economic and technological changes, it has become clear that strong partnerships are the key for successful business outcomes," said Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf IT Network Distribution. "Through our partnership with Pathlock, we will provide our channel partners in the Middle East with a comprehensive solution to tackle the common challenges associated with identity and application access security."

To learn more about Pathlock's leading identity and application access governance solution, visit



About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration is not enough, Pathlock enables enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including fine-grained user provisioning, User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

