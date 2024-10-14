Power Cut In Chennai Today: 5-Hour Outage For 2 Days To Impact THESE Areas In Tamil Nadu's Capital

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced upcoming power disruption amid maintenance work. Power outage will impact Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, for two days. The scheduled electricity disruption will be effective on Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15.

The power supply cut is slated to happen around 9:00 am and electricity supply may resume by 2:00 pm on each of the two days. It is possible for the power supply to resume early depending upon completion of maintenance task.

The specific areas to feel the impact of power cut are given below:

Radhakrishnan Nagar:

VOC Nagar

R.K. Nagar

Thilagar Nagar

Ellayamudhali Street

Seni Amman Koil Street

TH Road (part)

Tollgate area

Stanley area

Old Washermenpet

Kannikoil

Kalmandapam area

Kummalamman Koil Street

G.A. Road

Thandavarya Gramani Street

Solaiyappan Street

Sri Rangammal Street

Sanjeevarayan Koll Street (part)

Kappal Bolu Street

Balu Mudali Street

JV Koil Street

Ramanuja Appar Street

Bala Arunachala Street

Lawyer Chinnathambi Ul Street (part)

Namachivaya Chetti Street (part)

Justice Pandalai Colony Street

Venkatachalam Street

Thandavaraya Mudhali Street

TH Road SS area

Nolambur:

Chinna Nolambur

Periya Nolambur

Nolambur

Gurusamy Road

TNHB Phase I & II

Union Road

VGN Nagar (1st to 6th & 8th Block)

Rajiv Gandhi Street

Pananjolai Street

Service Road

S.R.R. Nagar

S.N.P. Garden

Jeswanth Nagar

Meenakshi Avenue

MCK Layout

MGR University