Power Cut In Chennai Today: 5-Hour Outage For 2 Days To Impact THESE Areas In Tamil Nadu's Capital
10/14/2024 12:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced upcoming power supply disruption amid maintenance work. Power outage will impact Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, for two days. The scheduled electricity disruption will be effective on Tuesday, October 14, and Wednesday, October 15.
The power supply cut is slated to happen around 9:00 am and electricity supply may resume by 2:00 pm on each of the two days. It is possible for the power supply to resume early depending upon completion of maintenance task.
The specific areas to feel the impact of power cut are given below:
Radhakrishnan Nagar:
VOC Nagar
R.K. Nagar
Thilagar Nagar
Ellayamudhali Street
Seni Amman Koil Street
TH Road (part)
Tollgate area
Stanley area
Old Washermenpet
Kannikoil
Kalmandapam area
Kummalamman Koil Street
G.A. Road
Thandavarya Gramani Street
Solaiyappan Street
Sri Rangammal Street
Sanjeevarayan Koll Street (part)
Kappal Bolu Street
Balu Mudali Street
JV Koil Street
Ramanuja Appar Street
Bala Arunachala Street
Lawyer Chinnathambi Ul Street (part)
Namachivaya Chetti Street (part)
Justice Pandalai Colony Street
Venkatachalam Street
Thandavaraya Mudhali Street
TH Road SS area
Nolambur:
Chinna Nolambur
Periya Nolambur
Nolambur
Gurusamy Road
TNHB Phase I & II
Union Road
VGN Nagar (1st to 6th & 8th Block)
Rajiv Gandhi Street
Pananjolai Street
Service Road
S.R.R. Nagar
S.N.P. Garden
Jeswanth Nagar
Meenakshi Avenue
MCK Layout
MGR University
